Home Beauty Fenty Beauty PRO KISS’R Lip Care Collection Summer 2019
Beauty

Fenty Beauty PRO KISS’R Lip Care Collection Summer 2019

May 12, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Fenty Beauty PRO Kiss’R Lip Care Collection comes right after the launch of Getting Hotter Summer 2019 Collection which is packed with vibrant, summery shades. This time we have just two products, a lip scrub and a lip balm which will smooth and prepare your lips for the hot shades of Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipsticks.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Harvey Nichols, SEPHORA

Fenty Beauty PRO KISS’R Lip Care Collection

Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick – New – £15.00

A fuss-free lip scrub in a twist-up stick, packed with apricot seed scrubbers to gently exfoliate and nourish for instantly smooth, soft kissable lips with every swipe.

Swipe right every time: Pro Kiss’r Lip-Loving Scrubstick smooths the way for instantly soft, kissable lips without the mess of your old-school lip scrub.

This lightweight, non-greasy stick is packed with apricot seed scrubbers to gently exfoliate while nourishing lips, letting you scrub with the ultimate love. Just swipe back and forth over lips, wipe it off, and get makeout-ready – or makeup-ready – lips anytime, anywhere.

Rihanna is always on the go, so she wanted to create a no-mess, no-stress lip scrub in a stick that would exfoliate and nourish lips. “I’m obsessed with soft, luscious, kissable lips.”

Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm – New – £15.00

Hint Hint – Universal Invisipink Sheen

A creamy moisture-lock lip balm with a plush doe-foot applicator that smooths, softens, and preps your pout for instantly luscious, kiss-worthy lips that last.

Be the smoothest kisser around town. Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm is super creamy, lightweight, and glides over lips to lock in moisture for the most luscious, kiss-worthy lips you’ve ever experienced.

Unlike most lip balms, Pro Kiss’r has an ultra plush doe-foot applicator that treats lips to an addictively luxe experience with every swipe. Made with rich yet non-greasy shea and mango seed butters, this lip balm soothes and nourishes while making lips instantly softer, smoother, and ready for lipstick application. Plus, the non-sticky formula delivers a universal invisipink sheen, with a light peach-vanilla scent you just can’t get enough of.

