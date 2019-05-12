Home Beauty Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face Setting Spray
Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face Setting Spray

May 12, 2019

Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty Resting Boss introduces her first setting spray, inspired by the incredible makeup skills of drag queens and their hack for making their makeup last all day.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – online 13 May & May 17 in stores SEPHORA, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Cult Beauty, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face

Resting Boss Face Setting Spray – New & Permanent – $33.00

It was just a matter of time before Huda Beauty released her own Setting Spray and now we have it. You can spray your beauty blender or makeup sponge with Huda Beauty Resting Boss setting spray and then use it to apply your foundation just so you can make it last longer throughout the day.

There are so many ways to use a setting spray to seal your makeup in place for the entire day. Here are the basic instructions.

How to Apply:

  1. Shake well before use and keep eyes and mouth closed during application.
  2. Hold setting spray roughly 8 inches away from the face before applying.
  3. Mist face two to four times in a circular motion after makeup has been applied.

