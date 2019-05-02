Fenty Beauty Getting Hotter Collection for May 2019

Hello lovelies!

After weeks of sneak peeks and leaks all over social media we have the complete picture of Fenty Beauty Getting Hotter Collection for Summer 2019. Launching later this month the collection features bright shades of lipsticks and eye liners. Surely seems like we are going to have a fun makeup this summer.

Sound the alarm—this is NOT a drill. Fenty Beauty is comin’ in hot, and this time, you don’t want to beat the heat. This summer, scorch ‘em with an electrifying new limited edition collection inspired by sizzling summer days that melt into one another.

Quench your thirst for color with new Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick in rich raspberries, poppin’ papayas, and tropical blues that feel as good as they look. And, get in on the soft neon trend with Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trios: Baeside, Baecae, and Baewatch.

Rihanna loves to play with bright colors, especially when it comes to eyes so she wanted to create unexpected soft neon pops that were perfect for every day. As always she’s been testing and teasing these products for over a year.

U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 10 May 2019 at SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Getting Hotter Collection

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick – Limited Edition – $20.00 Quench your thirst for mouthwatering color. Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick “hugs” your lips in bold, luscious color and a juicy satin finish that makes your pout pop. Born in seven hyper-vivid shades encased in made-to-match packaging, Poutsicle comes in an irresistible range of hues for all skin tones to show off. Get sassy in electrifying pinks and purples, or turn up in vibrant orange and blue. Ultra creamy, smooth, and lightweight, Poutsicle packs a punch of slick, tropical color that anyone can pull off. Go Deep Bold teal blue

Bold teal blue Tropic Tantrum Poppin’ hot pink

Poppin’ hot pink Alpha Doll Tropical orchid

Tropical orchid Hot Blooded Juicy candy apple

Juicy candy apple Motorboat Electric sky blue

Electric sky blue Purpsicle Vivid purple

Vivid purple Sun Snatched Blazing orange

Baeside Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio – Limited Edition – $35.00 Rihanna created the shades in each trio: Wear them solo or mix and match to create your own eye-opening color combo. With supersmooth precision and glide, these liquid eyeliners deliver soft neon effects that work for everyone—whether you’re into rule-defying definition or like to play it straight with just a touch of color. Papaya Mama Tropical papaya

Tropical papaya Lime Feva Tropical lime

Tropical lime Skinny Dip Tropical periwinkle

Baewatch Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio, $35.00 (Limited Edition) Rihanna created the shades in each trio: Wear them solo or mix and match to create your own eye-opening color combo. With supersmooth precision and glide, these liquid eyeliners deliver soft neon effects that work for everyone—whether you’re into rule-defying definition or like to play it straight with just a touch of color. Hollapeno Bold green

Bold green Techno Beet Bold berry

Bold berry Hot Tub Club Bold sky blue

Baecay Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trio – Limited Edition – $35.00 Rihanna created the shades in each trio: Wear them solo or mix and match to create your own eye-opening color combo. With supersmooth precision and glide, these liquid eyeliners deliver soft neon effects that work for everyone—whether you’re into rule-defying definition or like to play it straight with just a touch of color. Hottie Alert Pastel pink

Pastel pink Wet T-Shirt Pure white

Pure white Banana Blaze Pastel yellow Enjoy more photos and swatches…