Hello beauties!

They just launched! Let’s give a warm welcome to Viseart The Edit Eyeshadow Palettes!

Meet the Warm and Rosé Edit eyeshadow palettes! Developed as travel-friendly editions of our full-sized 12 pan eyeshadow palettes, our EDIT collection was designed with quick and easy go-to shadows in mind! Featuring new shades, along with favorites from our collection, achieve pro-level results with pigment-rich, multi-tasking shades in an easy-to-use format. Launching exclusively with @beautylish on Mother’s Day

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Beautylish

Viseart The Edit Eyeshadow Palettes

The Rose Edit – Permanent – $39.00 Rosé EDIT is a romantic color story with stunning nude, pink and purple shades. Rendezvous from Tryst Palette: Pink champagne with a shimmer finish

Ballet from Grande Pro 1 Palette: Petal pink with a matte finish

Peony (new): Soft peach with a matte finish

Chocolate from Neutral Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Dark brown with a matte finish

Wisteria (new): Bright lavender with a duochrome finish

Rosette (new): Berry magenta with a matte finish

Café from Neutral Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Soft medium brown with a matte finish

Pêche from Neutral Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Light beige with a matte finish

Rosé (new): Medium red with a duochrome finish

Blossom (new): Shimmering rose gold with a duochrome finish

Truffle (new): Earthy brown with a shimmer finish

Splendor (new): Deep pink gold with a metallic finish

The Warm Edit – Permanent – $39.00 Warm EDIT features warm browns, soft apricots, and rich siennas. Honoree (new): Creamy beige with a matte finish

Saffron from Warm Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Pollen yellow with a matte finish

Burnt Gold from Siren Theory Palette: Antique gold with a metallic finish

Earth from Grande Pro 2 Palette: Deep bronze with a shimmer finish

Apricot Nude from Grand Pro 1 Palette: Peachy beige with a matte finish

Bronzed Peach (new): Medium pink gold with a metallic finish

Nude Caramel (new): Deep tan with a matte finish

Chocolate from Grand Pro 1 Palette: Dark brown with a matte finish

Moonstone (new): Champagne gold with a shimmer finish

Circumin from Dark Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Burnt orange with a matte finish

Flame from Warm Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Rusty red-orange with a matte finish

Mars from Grande Pro 2 Palette: Warm magenta with a shimmer finish