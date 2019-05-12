Home Beauty Viseart The Edit Eyeshadow Palettes Available NOW
Beauty

Viseart The Edit Eyeshadow Palettes Available NOW

May 12, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

They just launched! Let’s give a warm welcome to Viseart The Edit Eyeshadow Palettes!

Meet the Warm and Rosé Edit eyeshadow palettes! Developed as travel-friendly editions of our full-sized 12 pan eyeshadow palettes, our EDIT collection was designed with quick and easy go-to shadows in mind! Featuring new shades, along with favorites from our collection, achieve pro-level results with pigment-rich, multi-tasking shades in an easy-to-use format. Launching exclusively with @beautylish on Mother’s Day

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Beautylish

Viseart The Edit Eyeshadow Palettes

The Rose Edit – Permanent – $39.00

Rosé EDIT is a romantic color story with stunning nude, pink and purple shades.

  • Rendezvous from Tryst Palette: Pink champagne with a shimmer finish
  • Ballet from Grande Pro 1 Palette: Petal pink with a matte finish
  • Peony (new): Soft peach with a matte finish
  • Chocolate from Neutral Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Dark brown with a matte finish
  • Wisteria (new): Bright lavender with a duochrome finish
  • Rosette (new): Berry magenta with a matte finish
  • Café from Neutral Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Soft medium brown with a matte finish
  • Pêche from Neutral Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Light beige with a matte finish
  • Rosé (new): Medium red with a duochrome finish
  • Blossom (new): Shimmering rose gold with a duochrome finish
  • Truffle (new): Earthy brown with a shimmer finish
  • Splendor (new): Deep pink gold with a metallic finish

The Warm Edit – Permanent – $39.00

Warm EDIT features warm browns, soft apricots, and rich siennas.

  • Honoree (new): Creamy beige with a matte finish
  • Saffron from Warm Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Pollen yellow with a matte finish
  • Burnt Gold from Siren Theory Palette: Antique gold with a metallic finish
  • Earth from Grande Pro 2 Palette: Deep bronze with a shimmer finish
  • Apricot Nude from Grand Pro 1 Palette: Peachy beige with a matte finish
  • Bronzed Peach (new): Medium pink gold with a metallic finish
  • Nude Caramel (new): Deep tan with a matte finish
  • Chocolate from Grand Pro 1 Palette: Dark brown with a matte finish
  • Moonstone (new): Champagne gold with a shimmer finish
  • Circumin from Dark Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Burnt orange with a matte finish
  • Flame from Warm Mattes Eye Shadow Palette: Rusty red-orange with a matte finish
  • Mars from Grande Pro 2 Palette: Warm magenta with a shimmer finish

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bobbi Brown Spring 2014 Eyewear Collection – Sneak...

February 22, 2013

Guerlain Blue’s Brothers Ecrin 1 Couleur Review, Swatches,...

April 30, 2015

Isadora Rock & Romance Fall 2015 Collection

June 7, 2015

Make Up For Ever Rock For Ever Collection...

September 9, 2010

Calvin Klein Eternity Now Summer 2015

May 28, 2015

MUA Lipstick Shade 4 – Review, Swatches, Photos

March 4, 2014

Paul & Joe Fall 2015 Cafe Parisien Collection

June 16, 2015

Laura Mercier Sheer, Bold, Tres Chic Collection for...

April 25, 2012

NARS NARSissist Wanted Cheek Palettes Spring 2018

March 2, 2018

Smashbox Color Correcting Stick 2016

February 24, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.