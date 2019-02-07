Hello beauties!

So let’s continue the story from yesterday where I was telling you about the new Fenty Beauty Killwatt Highlighters that will be hitting counters soon. We are getting two new shades that will permanent. Don’t forget to check out my updated Fenty Beauty New Stunna Lip Paint post as well. I added more photos and details.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 12 February 2019 at Harvey Nichols, SEPHORA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Fenty Beauty New Killawatt Highlighters 2019

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter – New & Permanent – $34.00

Wattabrat – 3D baby pink shimmer

– 3D baby pink shimmer Chillz – Iridescent baby blue shimmer

Enjoy more photos…