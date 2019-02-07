Home Beauty Fenty Beauty New Killawatt Highlighters 2019
Beauty

Fenty Beauty New Killawatt Highlighters 2019

February 7, 2019

Hello beauties!

So let’s continue the story from yesterday where I was telling you about the new Fenty Beauty Killwatt Highlighters that will be hitting counters soon. We are getting two new shades that will permanent. Don’t forget to check out my updated Fenty Beauty New Stunna Lip Paint post as well. I added more photos and details.

Availability

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 12 February 2019 at Harvey Nichols, SEPHORA

 

Fenty Beauty New Killawatt Highlighters 2019

Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter – New & Permanent – $34.00

  • Wattabrat – 3D baby pink shimmer
  • Chillz – Iridescent baby blue shimmer

Enjoy more photos…

