Beauty

Benefit Cheekleaders Palettes Spring 2019

February 7, 2019

Hello sweeties!

While I was shopping online this morning I stumble upon these new Benefit Cheekleaders Palettes. This is a new Spring 2019 release from Benefit but it contains permanent and best-selling shades.

As you already know we are celebrating Chinese New Year with Year of the Pig now and Benefit came out with these 3 super cute Piggy Sets. Well the mini face products that you find in these sets you see them in these new palettes. So either you want to get the travel-size version from the sets or have the shades in just one or two palettes, Benefits gives up a lot of options this season. Not to mention they are all famous shades that are part of the permanent collection.

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges

U.S. Launch Date – February 2019 at SEPHORA

 

Benefit Cheekleaders Palettes Spring 2019

Cheekleaders Mini Pink Squad – Limited Edition – £26.00

Whether you’re forever on the go or just like to keep your make-up bag streamlined, Benefit’s limited-edition Cheekleaders Mini Pink Squad is for you. Why? It brings together everything you need to imbue your complexion with a rosy glow in one handy palette.

  • GALifornia – sunny gold blush with pink touches (Review, Swatches)
  • Dandelion – brightening powder
  • Tickle – golden highlighter

Cheekleaders Bronze Squad – Limited Edition – £26.00

The cult-favourite Hoola powder carves out killer cheekbones with a little help from the pearly-golden tone of the Cookie highlighter and the warm nectar shade of the Gold Rush blush.

  • Gold Rush – warm nectar
  • Cookie – pearly-golden tone highlighter
  • Hoola – best-selling sculpting powder

SHOP THIS POST

