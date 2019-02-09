Hello beauties!

Spring 2019 is the season when we get the new Guerlain Mon Guerlain Bloom of Rose fragrance for women. Basically, the already famous Mon Guerlain perfume collection ads a new scent which may hit counters here in UK even in late February.

Everything started back in 2017 when actress Angelina Jolie was the face of Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum. I got that perfume and wore for a few months at the time but for me it felt too soft, mild and light if I can say so. I can’t believe I haven’t posted my thoughts on this fragrance at the time but I might just do that since Guerlain is keep releasing new versions.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – March 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, Debenhams

Guerlain Mon Guerlain Bloom of Rose 2019 Fragrance

Angelina fronts the new Guerlain Mon Guerlain Bloom of Rose fragrance just like the other editions. I went by Guerlain counter today to be matched for Guerlain L’Essentiel Foundation (upcoming review) and I took the opportunity to find out more about Mon Guerlain Bloom of Rose.

Even though the SA couldn’t give me an exact launch date, she did mentioned we may see this fragrance on the counters even on late February, rather than March.

I want to go and sniff it in the store as soon as it launches as its lavender and rose notes are among my favorite. I’m hoping I’ll like this new release more than the classic Mon Guerlain perfume which again was a bit too light for my taste. For Spring season I always have at least one perfume with floral notes and since roses are my favorite flowers, I do have high hopes for this one. The question is how long it will linger on my skin as Mon Guerlain faded quite fast after 4-5 hours.

Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Florale was another fragrance release, this time for Spring 2018. I’m curious which one did you enjoyed the most! 🙂

The fragrance signed by perfumers Thierry Wasser and Delphine Jelk comes with fresh, white floral accords. It will be available as 30, 50 and 100 ml Eau de Toilette.

Guerlain Mon Guerlain Bloom of Rose Fragrance Notes

Top Notes: Lavender, Citruses

Heart Notes: Jasmine Sambac, Bulgarian Rose, Neroli

Base Notes: Tahitian Vanilla, Sandalwood