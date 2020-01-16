Hello beauties!
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner just launched today so do check out the details and promo swatches. I’m currently away on holiday so I won’t be able to purchase these but do let me know if you are interested to see them reviewed on the blog when I come back.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – 16 January 2020 at Fenty Beauty SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols
Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner Spring 2020 Collection
Play all day with the fly lines you crave: Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner delivers 20 of the most intense matte, metallic, shimmer, and glitter eyeliner colors you’ve ever seen for endless eye looks in any finish.
Serving up hyper-pigmented color pops and neutrals, Flypencil’s convenient twist-up tip effortlessly glides across lids for lightweight, smudge-resistant lines with a simple flick of the wrist—no dragging, pulling, or having to retrace your steps.
Flypencil’s unique longwearing, water-resistant formula is ultra-smooth and creamy, so you get the perfect amount of playtime before it sets in place to last all night. Swipe on a clean wing, or smudge it out for a smoky eye—no matter how you wear it, Flypencil won’t fade or transfer until you say when.
RELATED: Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette Review
And just like Flyliner, Flypencil features a smart triangle shape that makes it easy to hold and control. With a lineup of colors to take any look to the next level, no-limit lining just got brighter.
Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner – New & Permanent – $22.00
- Cuz I’m Black Black matte
- Black Card Black with silver glitter
- Bachelor Pad Dark gray matte
- Moon Dunez Purple-gray shimmer
- In Big Truffle Chocolate brown matte
- Space Cookie Dark brown with gold glitter
- Puppy Eyez Bronze metallic
- Bank Tank Olive green matte
- Navy or Dire Navy shimmer
- Sea About It Cobalt blue matte
- Lady Lagoon Electric blue matte
- Purple Stuff Purple shimmer
- Purp-a-trader Eggplant purple matte
- Cute Ting Bubblegum pink matte
- Cherry Punk Cherry red matte
- Spa’getti Strapz Coral matte
- She a Problem Rose gold shimmer
- Grillz Yellow gold metallic
- Bad Bride White with silver glitter
- Chromewrecker Light grey matte