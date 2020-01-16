Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner Spring 2020 Collection
Beauty

Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner Spring 2020 Collection

January 16, 2020

Hello beauties!

Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner just launched today so do check out the details and promo swatches. I’m currently away on holiday so I won’t be able to purchase these but do let me know if you are interested to see them reviewed on the blog when I come back.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 16 January 2020 at Fenty Beauty SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

 

Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner Spring 2020 Collection

Play all day with the fly lines you crave: Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner delivers 20 of the most intense matte, metallic, shimmer, and glitter eyeliner colors you’ve ever seen for endless eye looks in any finish.

Serving up hyper-pigmented color pops and neutrals, Flypencil’s convenient twist-up tip effortlessly glides across lids for lightweight, smudge-resistant lines with a simple flick of the wrist—no dragging, pulling, or having to retrace your steps.

Flypencil’s unique longwearing, water-resistant formula is ultra-smooth and creamy, so you get the perfect amount of playtime before it sets in place to last all night. Swipe on a clean wing, or smudge it out for a smoky eye—no matter how you wear it, Flypencil won’t fade or transfer until you say when.

RELATED: Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Rose Eyeshadow Palette Review

And just like Flyliner, Flypencil features a smart triangle shape that makes it easy to hold and control. With a lineup of colors to take any look to the next level, no-limit lining just got brighter.

Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner – New & Permanent –  $22.00

  • Cuz I’m Black Black matte
  • Black Card Black with silver glitter
  • Bachelor Pad Dark gray matte
  • Moon Dunez Purple-gray shimmer
  • In Big Truffle Chocolate brown matte
  • Space Cookie Dark brown with gold glitter
  • Puppy Eyez Bronze metallic
  • Bank Tank Olive green matte
  • Navy or Dire Navy shimmer
  • Sea About It Cobalt blue matte
  • Lady Lagoon Electric blue matte
  • Purple Stuff Purple shimmer
  • Purp-a-trader Eggplant purple matte
  • Cute Ting Bubblegum pink matte
  • Cherry Punk Cherry red matte
  • Spa’getti Strapz Coral matte
  • She a Problem Rose gold shimmer
  • Grillz Yellow gold metallic
  • Bad Bride White with silver glitter
  • Chromewrecker Light grey matte

 

