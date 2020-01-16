Hello beauties!

Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner just launched today so do check out the details and promo swatches. I’m currently away on holiday so I won’t be able to purchase these but do let me know if you are interested to see them reviewed on the blog when I come back.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 16 January 2020 at Fenty Beauty SEPHORA, Harvey Nichols

Play all day with the fly lines you crave: Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner delivers 20 of the most intense matte, metallic, shimmer, and glitter eyeliner colors you’ve ever seen for endless eye looks in any finish.

Serving up hyper-pigmented color pops and neutrals, Flypencil’s convenient twist-up tip effortlessly glides across lids for lightweight, smudge-resistant lines with a simple flick of the wrist—no dragging, pulling, or having to retrace your steps.

Flypencil’s unique longwearing, water-resistant formula is ultra-smooth and creamy, so you get the perfect amount of playtime before it sets in place to last all night. Swipe on a clean wing, or smudge it out for a smoky eye—no matter how you wear it, Flypencil won’t fade or transfer until you say when.

And just like Flyliner, Flypencil features a smart triangle shape that makes it easy to hold and control. With a lineup of colors to take any look to the next level, no-limit lining just got brighter.