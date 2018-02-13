Home Beauty Too Faced Natural Face Palette Spring 2018
Beauty

Too Faced Natural Face Palette Spring 2018

February 13, 2018

Hello pretties!

Too Faced Natural Face Palette launch was announced the other day on Instagram. The announcement was made by Jerrod Blandino the founder of Too Faced Cosmetics. This is probably one of the most beautiful Spring 2018 Palettes in my opinion. It features so many pink and coral shades that just makes me love it only by looking at this photo. I don’t know about the pigmentation of the six shades but I definitely do like the flowers and butterfly pattern.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Coming soon at Sephora, Too Faced

Shades:

  • Starlight
  • Pink Wink
  • Sunny Honey
  • Satin Sheets
  • Pink Sand
  • Tropic Like It’s Hot

With Too Faced Natural Face Palette you will get just that… that natural effortless beauty look. These new blushes, highlighters and bronzer are infused with coconut-butter. Mix them together, layer them or wear them separate, is up to you. I can’t wait to swatch this beauty when it will hit counters.

How about you lovelies? Is this your kind of palette?


