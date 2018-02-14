Hello cuties!

Here is a first look at Bobbi Brown Long Wear Sparkle Stick Collection for Spring 2018. Launching later in the Spring, Bobbi Brown Long Wear Sparkle Sticks come in nine shades. I don’t have an exact launch date for UK at the moment but I’m guessing these will be dropping in the middle of Spring. If you are into sparkle stick creamy shadows then you’ll definitely have to check these ones out. If earlier today I teased you on Instagram with the launch of Bobbi Brown Long Wear Sparkle Sticks, now is time for more details. Keep on reading!

Availability

U.S. & UK Launch Date – March /April 2018 at Sephora, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Harrods

Japan Launch Date – 13 April 2018

Bobbi Brown Long Wear Sparkle Stick Spring 2018

The Long Wear Sparkle Stick is a new eyeshadow product that gives a sparkling effect in a single swipe. The application is super easy, just like any other eyeshadow stick. The gel formula offers up to 40$ moisture with a cool feeling.

It spreads easily across the lids, without pulling or dragging and sticks to the lid without tangling. There are nine brilliant colors as you can see bellow in the promo swatches. These are water based so they will dry out pretty fast from the moment you’ve applied them. The formula is sweat and water resistant, not to mention long lasting.

Some of the shades are 01 Aurora Pink, 03 Molton Bronze or 08 Sapphire Blue.