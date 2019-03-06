Home Beauty Sneak Peek of Estee Lauder Summer 2019 Bronze Goddess Collection
Sneak Peek of Estee Lauder Summer 2019 Bronze Goddess Collection

March 6, 2019

Hello cuties!

Today’s sneak peek is at Estee Lauder Summer 2019 Bronze Goddess Collection. Or…at least at the iconic Bronze Goddess bronzer that comes every year in a different format. This year’s edition is called Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Ultimate Mineral-Infused Matte Bronzer.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Soon at Nordstrom, Sephora, Macy’s, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods

 

Sneak Peek of Estee Lauder Summer 2019 Bronze Goddess Collection

This is the shade No.01 Halo but as always you’ll see different variations. The name of the product is long enough to give some extra information as well. The formula is infused with minerals while the finish is a matte one.

Are you a fan of Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess makeup collections? We always get to see an eyeshadow palette with bright colors. Blue is a shade that’s hardly missing from their Summer makeup collections so I hope we’ll see a bunch of new products this year. 🙂

