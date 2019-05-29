Hello beauties!

There’s not time to waste here honestly as Escentual SALE 25% OFF on all products ends soon. I’m actually blogging this while I have some products added in my cart and I’m just waiting for my bf to come home and decided on what fragrances he wants. The Escentual SALE ends tomorrow, 30 May 23:59 BST so hurry if you want to do some shopping for you and your loved ones.

UK / U.S. / International – Now at ESCENTUAL (free UK delivery over 30.00) (apply code ESCENTUAL25 at checkout)

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Escentual SALE 25% OFF on Everything

I’ve always recommended Escentual as the best place to shop, especially if you are looking for luxury, high end products. Is the website that I always check before any other and every time I want to buy makeup and fragrances because they always offer the cheapest prices compared to all the others.

I often findd myself waiting for a product to launch on Escentual so I could get it cheaper by at least £5.00 or more and that really ads up if I’m looking to buy more products from the same collection. Not to mention the free samples they are always throwing in at every order and the FREE UK delivery on orders over £30.00.

Now let’s not waste time and better have a good browse on Escentual for makeup, fragrances, skincare and haircare.

Don’t forget that the 25% discount will be applied at check-out using code ESCENTUAL25.

Here are just some suggestions and I did calculated the discount myself so you’d see the price difference.

MAKEUP

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

FRAGRANCES

This time I thought of men as well so I’m just gonna post a few suggestions for them. Escentual offers gift sets and mostly feature a 50 ml Eau de Toilette with a 150 ml Deo Spray. It is a category that’s worth browsing as they retail between £35.00 – £40.00.

SKINCARE