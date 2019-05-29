Hello beauties!

BECCA Champagne Glow Summer 2019 Collection is all about the glow. A luminous and glowy complexion with a radiant look.

A collection celebrating our award-winning & best-selling highlighter shade, Champagne Pop. Now in 5 new, innovative formulas to help you achieve a head-to-toe glow.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 4 June 2019 at SEPHORA | 6 June 2019 at BECCA Cosmetics

Becca Champagne Glow Summer 2019 Collection

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter (Collector’s Edition) – $39.00 Champagne Pop – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl

Glow Lip Gloss (Collector’s Edition) – $22.00 Champagne Creme – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl

Glow Dust Highlighter (Collector’s Edition) – $42.00 Champagne Pop – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl

Glow Body Stick (Collector’s Edition) – $48.00 Light-reflecting Champagne Pop pearls combined with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E create a glistening effect on the body. Infused with a sun-drenched, sultry fragrance, the dry-oil magnum stick glides effortlessly over the skin to create an irresistible, subtle luminosity. Champagne Pop – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl



Glow Silk Highlighter Drops (Collector’s Edition) – $32.00 Glow Silk Highlighter Drops are a high-impact, innovative way to glow. Light as air, soft as silk, and luminous as light, each micro-fine drop floats over skin, creating light-catching luminosity. It’s so weightless, it can be used on its own or layered with your skincare, primer, or foundation for an added boost of light. Champagne Pop – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl

