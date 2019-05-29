Home Beauty Becca Champagne Glow Summer 2019 Collection
Beauty

Becca Champagne Glow Summer 2019 Collection

May 29, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

BECCA Champagne Glow Summer 2019 Collection is all about the glow. A luminous and glowy complexion with a radiant look.

A collection celebrating our award-winning & best-selling highlighter shade, Champagne Pop. Now in 5 new, innovative formulas to help you achieve a head-to-toe glow.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 4 June 2019 at SEPHORA | 6 June 2019 at BECCA Cosmetics

Becca Champagne Glow Summer 2019 Collection

Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter (Collector’s Edition) – $39.00

  • Champagne Pop – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl

Glow Lip Gloss (Collector’s Edition) – $22.00

  • Champagne Creme – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl

Glow Dust Highlighter (Collector’s Edition) – $42.00

  • Champagne Pop – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl

Glow Body Stick (Collector’s Edition) – $48.00

Light-reflecting Champagne Pop pearls combined with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E create a glistening effect on the body. Infused with a sun-drenched, sultry fragrance, the dry-oil magnum stick glides effortlessly over the skin to create an irresistible, subtle luminosity.

  • Champagne Pop – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl

Glow Silk Highlighter Drops (Collector’s Edition) – $32.00

Glow Silk Highlighter Drops are a high-impact, innovative way to glow. Light as air, soft as silk, and luminous as light, each micro-fine drop floats over skin, creating light-catching luminosity. It’s so weightless, it can be used on its own or layered with your skincare, primer, or foundation for an added boost of light.

  • Champagne Pop – Soft gold with peachy-pink pearl

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

YSL Manifesto L’Eclat EDT Spring 2014

December 20, 2013

Giorgio Armani Transluminence Collection for Spring 2011 –...

December 11, 2010

MAC Maker Nyma Tang Lipstick Available Now!

September 14, 2018

Clinique New Stay Matte Oil Free Makeup Foundation...

May 19, 2012

Laura Mercier Cinema Noir Collection for Fall 2012...

June 14, 2012

MAC Liptensity Lip Pencil Collection Fall 2017

September 21, 2017

Tom Ford Night Sky Cream and Powder Eye...

January 17, 2016

Estee Lauder Holiday 2017 Compacts

August 3, 2017

NARS Summer 2013 Makeup Collection – Info &...

April 1, 2013

Pat McGrath StarGlaze BlitzTrance Lipsticks Holiday 2018

December 1, 2018

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.