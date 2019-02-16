Escentual 25% OFF on All Products

Hello beauties!

There are some hot sales taking place this weekend and one of them is at ESCENTUAL on 25% OFF on All Products. When I say all, I mean everything from makeup to skincare and fragrances but also hair products, sets and all you can think of.

I’ve said it many times that ESCENTUAL is one of the best places to shop for high end products, as they have the lowest prices. Imagine now when you can get everything discounted by 25% (applicable at check out). You should hurry if you want to get your hands on great products as they are selling out fast and the offer is valid until Monday 18 February 2019.

UK – Now at Escentual.com until Monday 25 February 2019 (FREE UK Delivery over £30.00)

Last week when I was in center of London to pick up my MAC Boom, Boom Bloom order that I placed online, I stopped by Guerlain counter as well. My intention was to get my shade matched for the new Guerlain L’Essentiel Foundation (info, photos) which I did. I also got a sample with me home, which allowed me to wear the foundation three times already.

Well now thanks to the Escentual 25% OFF SALE I can get a great deal on Guerlain L’Essential Foundation for only £33.00 compared to the original £44.00. Some of the shades are being sold out quickly, but you can still reserve them and have them shipped later on.

Another new addition to my collection was Guerlain Meteorites Holographic Highlighter Duo (review, swatches) which I bought at full price when it launched. Now it retails for only £33.75 thanks to the Escentual sale, comparing to the full price of £45.00 in all department stores. Should I go on with the awesome Guerlain Rouge G Lipsticks & Lip Cases (review, swatches) which are now £16.53 and £10.87. You can’t find a better offer than this for high-end products these days!

Escentual offers other high-end and professional brands like Dior, Givenchy, Make Up Forever, YSL, Shiseido. Ups! I almost forgot about the adorable Benefit Piggy Sets (review, photos) Chinese New Year 2019 edition.

How about some famous skincare brands like The Ordinary, Kiehl’s, Shiseido, Clarins, Vichy, REN, Nuxe, Lancome and others. And don’t even get me started on those fragrances and fragrance sets. Is anyone in for the new YSL Black Opium Intense EDP for £42.00 ? Sounds tempting doesn’t it?!

Well I better cut this article short as I want to browse Escentual website and get some hot deals into my basket before all the good ones are sold out!

Do let me know what you guys shopped and Go Haul! 🙂