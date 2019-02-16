Hello lovelies!
Since I’ve been posting a lot of New NARS Spring Summer 2019 Releases I can’t help telling you about the Mega Sale that’s taking place NOW at HauteLook. I’m saying mega, huge, major sale as some products are Up to 60% OFF. There are a bunch of products that will make you check out with a full cart, like this Velvet Matte Lip Pencil 10-Piece Vault Set for $59.97. These are some hot, hot discounts that I haven’t seen even on Black Friday!
They are SELLING OUT FAST!
U.S. / Canada / Australia – NOW at HauteLook
NARS Up to 60% OFF
I’m just browsing HauteLook right now as I’m just briefly posting a few of my favorites right here but also some of the coolest offers.
EYES
- Duo Eyeshadows – $13.97 (61% OFF)
- Dual Intensity Eyeshadow – $12.97% (55% OFF)
- Shimmer Eyeshadow – $9.97 (62% OFF)
- Matte Eyeshadow – $9.97 (62% OFF)
LIPS
- Velvet Matte Lip Pencil 10-Piece Vault Set – $59.97 (60% OFF)
-
NARSissist Wanted 6-Piece Velvet Lip Glide Set – $22.97 (49% OFF)
- Traveler’s 3-Piece Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – $24.97 (55% OFF)
-
Underground 3-Piece Velvet Lip Glide Set – $17.97 (25% OFF)
-
Mini 3-Piece Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – $22.97 (23% OFF)
- Audacious Lipstick – $14.97 (56% OFF)
- Satin Lip Pencil – $10.97 (59% OFF)
- Velvet Lip Glide – $10.97 (58% OFF)
FACE & CHEEKS
- Sculpting Multi-Duo – $15.97 (59% OFF)
- Mate Multiple – $15.97 (59% OFF)
- Radiant Cream Compact Foundation – $14.97 (61% OFF)
There are a lot more out there, like nail polishes, eye pencils, lashes, brow products and different kits. Happy hauling! 🙂