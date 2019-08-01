Hello beauties!

Discover Dolce Gabbana Eternal Love Fall 2019 Makeup Collection, a new D&G makeup line that celebrates timeless beauty. My attention goes directly to Dolce Gabbana The Eye Dots Eyeshadow Palette which is definitely a new entry for the brand which personally made me loose my interest on their timeless eyeshadow quads.

UK Launch Date – soon at Harrods | now @dolcegabbana.com

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dolce & Gabbana Eternal Love Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

On the other hand, as refreshing as it is to see a 10 eyeshadow sleek palette, I can’t help finding a resemblance between this and YSL Couture Variation 10 Color Eye Palette (review, swatches).

RELATED: YSL Paris Couture Variation Palette Swatches

D&G The Eye Dots Eyeshadow Palette – New

The star of the collection puts the eyes center stage, with a must-have palette of ten essential eyeshadow shades. Dressed in a fun and feminine print of polka dots accented with red love hearts, this standout palette contains every shade needed to create the most elegant and alluring eye looks.

It features a mixture of matte and shimmer textures in wearable neutral tones from soft beige, nude and rose, to burnished copper and smoky tones of deep browns and smouldering black.

The silky, ultra-pigmented powder gives instant colour pay-off, blending seamlessly. Perfectly portable, the palette also houses a mirror and double- ended brush for effortless application on-the-go.

Inspired by millennials’ unstoppable lifestyle and healthy skin, Dolce & Gabbana present Millennial Skin, an on-the-go tinted moisturiser. Ultra-lightweight and hydrating, this veil of skin tone-enhancing colour immediately evens out the complexion with a natural-looking coverage. With a palette of adaptable shades, the skin stays soft, dewy, and naturally radiant.

Available in 10 shades from light to medium and only to medium dark shades.

Luminous Cheek Colour enlivens the face with subtle luminosity, imparting a healthy glow. The luxuriously smooth powder glides effortlessly onto the skin, with an extraordinarily blendable formulation that will highlight cheekbones, and add depth and contour to the complexion.

No.35 Delight

Add sensual volume and a rich, glossy shine to lips with Dolce & Gabbana Shine Lipstick. A perfect balance between lipstick and lipgloss, it combines colour and light with a delicate, semi-sheer finish.

No.140 Soiree

No.320 Dahlia

No.125 Mandorla

No.210 Bella

No.235 Passione

No.750 Emerald (Limited Edition)