Hello ladies!

I can’t even remember when I was last excited to see an Estee Lauder makeup collection. Well this time with Estee Lauder x Duro Olowu Fall 2019 Makeup Collection things have changed a bit as the packaging is so vivid and playful that makes me wanna take a closer look.

Known for brilliantly mixing bold prints, textures and patterns in an unexpected and uniquely modern way, Duro Olowu’s timeless designs are inspired by his heritage, his love of art and his idea of female beauty.

The collection features unique packaging and designs pulled from actual fabrics from Duro’s previous collections that bring the essence of the collaboration to life. The Estée Lauder x Duro Olowu Collection was created for the woman who expresses her personal style with confidence.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, Estee Lauder

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Estee Lauder x Duro Olowu Fall 2019 Makeup Collection

A limited-edition eyeshadow palette dressed in an original Duro Olowu-designed case with eight perfectly compatible shades.

Nigerian-born British fashion designer Duro Olowu is renowned around the world for his brilliant clash of color, pattern and texture. His work celebrates freedom of expression, individuality and timeless international style.

This palette comes in a carton and case designed by Duro, and perfectly expresses his color creativity. The mirror inside features his signature. These perfect eyeshadow shades clash and match for dramatic looks to emphasize, customize and dramatize your eyes in matte and pearl finishes.

Day

Night

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

A limited-edition Pure Color Envy Lipstick dressed in a collectible case designed by Duro Olowu that saturates lips in intense, creamy color.

Carnal

Rebellious Rose

The lipsticks maintain the iconic Estée Lauder signature navy and gold packaging, but reveal an unexpected, Duro-inspired twist when the cap is removed.

A limited-edition eye pencil dressed in a box designed by fashion designer Duro Olowu that lines eyes with 12-hour wear.

This eye pencil wears for 12 hours and sets in seconds while delivering precise lining and defining. It glides smooth, even color onto your lids for an effortlessly fresh look all day long.

Burgundy

Onyx