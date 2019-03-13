Home Beauty Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Makeup Collection
Beauty

Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

March 13, 2019

Hello beauties!

I hope that this time you are in a mood for more than just a sneak peek of Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Makeup Collection. I have the preliminary information waiting for you after the jump, along with the promo photos. If last week I teased the two new Dior Summer 2019 Eyeshadow Palettes, today I invite you to take a look at the entire collection

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning of May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods, Escentual

 

Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

Dior 5 Couleurs Wild Earth Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Two color combinations with natural and radiant red-brown tones, in a limited edition.

  • 786 Terra
  • 696 Sienna

Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Wild Earth – Limited Edition

  • 01 Soft Terra
  • 02 Warm Terra

Dior Flash Luminizer – Limited Edition

  • 550 Pearly Bronze
  • 520 Pearly Gold

Addict Lacquer Plump – Limited Edition

  • 638 Sunset Red
  • 358 Sunrise Pink

Addict Lacquer Stick – Limited Edition

  • 887 Bronz’ Shamanic
  • 544 Bronz’ Exotic

Addict Lip Tattoo – Limited Edition

  • 311 Natural Dune
  • 321 Natural Rose
  • 831 Natural Brown

Vernis – Limited Edition

  • 536 Orange Sienna
  • 708 Blue Drop
  • 425 Terra Gold
  • 826 Wild Earth

Enjoy more photos…


