I hope that this time you are in a mood for more than just a sneak peek of Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Makeup Collection. I have the preliminary information waiting for you after the jump, along with the promo photos. If last week I teased the two new Dior Summer 2019 Eyeshadow Palettes, today I invite you to take a look at the entire collection
U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning of May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods, Escentual
Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Makeup Collection
Dior 5 Couleurs Wild Earth Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
Two color combinations with natural and radiant red-brown tones, in a limited edition.
- 786 Terra
- 696 Sienna
Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Wild Earth – Limited Edition
- 01 Soft Terra
- 02 Warm Terra
Dior Flash Luminizer – Limited Edition
- 550 Pearly Bronze
- 520 Pearly Gold
Addict Lacquer Plump – Limited Edition
- 638 Sunset Red
- 358 Sunrise Pink
Addict Lacquer Stick – Limited Edition
- 887 Bronz’ Shamanic
- 544 Bronz’ Exotic
Addict Lip Tattoo – Limited Edition
- 311 Natural Dune
- 321 Natural Rose
- 831 Natural Brown
Vernis – Limited Edition
- 536 Orange Sienna
- 708 Blue Drop
- 425 Terra Gold
- 826 Wild Earth
