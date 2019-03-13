Hello beauties!

I hope that this time you are in a mood for more than just a sneak peek of Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Makeup Collection. I have the preliminary information waiting for you after the jump, along with the promo photos. If last week I teased the two new Dior Summer 2019 Eyeshadow Palettes, today I invite you to take a look at the entire collection

U.S. / UK Launch Date – beginning of May 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Selfridges, Debenhams, Harrods, Escentual

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Wild Earth Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

Dior 5 Couleurs Wild Earth Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Two color combinations with natural and radiant red-brown tones, in a limited edition.

786 Terra

696 Sienna

Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Wild Earth – Limited Edition

01 Soft Terra

02 Warm Terra

Dior Flash Luminizer – Limited Edition

550 Pearly Bronze

520 Pearly Gold

Addict Lacquer Plump – Limited Edition

638 Sunset Red

358 Sunrise Pink

Addict Lacquer Stick – Limited Edition

887 Bronz’ Shamanic

544 Bronz’ Exotic

Addict Lacquer Stick – Limited Edition

544 Bronz’ Exotic

887 Bronz’ Shamanic

Addict Lip Tattoo – Limited Edition

311 Natural Dune

321 Natural Rose

831 Natural Brown

Vernis – Limited Edition

536 Orange Sienna

708 Blue Drop

425 Terra Gold

826 Wild Earth

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy more photos…