MAC x Christen Dominique Lipsticks and Lip Glass Available NOW

MAC Cosmetics and Christen Dominique have collaborated again to create two lip products. You can find available on line the new shades of MAC Christen Dominique Lipstick & Lipglass. If you are into nude shades, you’ll probably want to check them out.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

This versatile shade takes you from casual and cute to full-on glam and fierce. The ultra-creamy formula glides on smoothly, delivering a semi-lustrous finish and bold color payoff.

Christen

This lipglass provides glass-like shine in a hue that won’t overpower your look. It’s formulated with jojoba oil to help soften and condition the lips.

Dominique

MAC x Christen Dominique Lipsticks and Lip Glass Swatches

Seeing her lip swatches and the the promo lip swatches made me think that these products will look better worn together. I mean the lipstick is nice and all and I’d see myself wearing it on its own, but I can’t say the same about the lipglass. Just by judging the promo lip swatches of MAC Christen Dominique lipglass I’d say it looks streaky and uneven worn on its own.

If you’ll apply the lipglass on top of the lipstick you’ll get a burst of shine, mirror-like effect with an even coverage.

What do you lovelies think?