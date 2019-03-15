Home Beauty MAC Aladdin Summer 2019 Makeup Collection
MAC Aladdin Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

March 15, 2019

Hello babes!

Here’s a teaser of the newest collaboration between Disney and MAC Cosmetics. Take a first look at the upcoming MAC Aladdin Summer 2019 Makeup Collection which features products in a limited edition special packaging.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – 16 May 2019 at MAC Cosmetics

Europe Launch Date – May 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Douglas (exclusive)

In celebration of Disney’s Aladdin, M•A•C announces a special-edition, opulently packaged collection created to coincide with the much-anticipated release of this thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic. M•A•C has teamed up with Disney to unveil a sumptuous range of lip, cheek, and eye colors inspired by the beautiful self-determined Jasmine. This exciting new collaboration highlights the strength and beauty of Jasmine, with a color collection that shows she is confident and strong-willed; inspiring all of us to express ourselves in any way we desire.

Who needs an enchanted lamp to make their dreams a reality? With the Cave of Wonders-worthy array of metallics, mattes, shimmers, and jewel-tones of Disney’s Aladdin Collection by M•A•C, makeup lovers enter a world where fantasies are fulfilled, and any look, from dramatic to demure, can be created with ease.

Each item included in the collection will be adorned with special packaging inspired by the rich patterns and vibrant colors of Agrabah where Aladdin and Jasmine’s exciting story unfolds. Guaranteed to delight makeup addicts and Disney fans alike, Disney’s Aladdin Collection by M•A•C will be at the top of every collector’s wish list.

Princess Jasmine Eyeshadow x 9 Palette – Limited Edition – €44.00

Lipstick – Limited Edition – €22.00

  • Whole New World – deep pink

Powder Blush – Limited Edition – € 26.00

  • Your Wish is My Command – Bronze

