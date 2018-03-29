Hello pretties!

Rihanna revealed the new products of Fenty Beauty Summer 2018 Beach, Please! Collection the other day on Instagram. I captured her wearing the new Body Lava shades which gorgeous, so my heart is set on that beautiful rose gold. The collection is pretty small, featuring only four products but there are more coming out soon from Fenty Beauty.

Escape to a glittering island paradise where there’s more than meets the eye. Explore what lies beneath and plunge into sublime shimmers and reflective hues, primed to carry you through spicy summer “daze” and sultry summer nights.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 6 April 2018 Sephora

UK Launch Date – 6 April 2018 at Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Summer 2018 Beach, Please! Collection

Body Lava Body Luminizer – $59.00 That post-vacay glow is now yours year-round thanks to this smooth, gel-based body luminizer that glides onto skin for sunlit radiance anytime you please. Light-diffusing micropearls, blended with a sheer tint of color accentuate all skin tones for a silky, sun-soaked sheen any time of the year. Strip down in WHO NEEDS CLOTHES?!, a radiant rose gold, or glow up in BROWN SUGAR, a lustrous bronze. Delivered in a generously sized bottle, Body Lava’s ultimate drenched-in-light radiance – plus its addictive floral vanilla scent – was born to dew your body right. Brown Sugar – lustrous bronze

– lustrous bronze Who Needs Clothes?! – radiant rose gold

Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom – $42.00 Like no other body luminizer you’ve ever seen before, this plush, larger- than- life pom pom makes old school glam an everyday luxury, delivering smooth, hyper- reflective 3D glitter in all its glory. Bless your body from head t o toe in a super fine glittering veil : The single rose gold shade, ROSÉ ON ICE, coats skin in the perfect prismatic pink designed to light up all skin tones. Plus, it’s softly scented with irresistible vanilla coconut for a full-on sensorial experience you can’t get enough of. Rose on Ice – prismatic pink