January 30, 2019

Hello ladies!

I’m going to quickly make room for Dior Rising Stars 2019 Collection in today’s posts. I bet everyone has already seen this collection on social media as photos and swatches have been circling for months. Even Peter Philips (Creative and image director of Christian Dior) has shared the beauties of this collection way back on his page. For those of you wondering, yes this is actually Dior Diorsnow 2019 Makeup Collection.

Availability

UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods

Asia Launch Date – 22 February 2019 (but I’ve seen it online on several shops or via personal shoppers)

 

Dior Rising Stars 2019 Collection

Every year I was mesmerized by the beautiful items of each Diorsnow Makeup Collection and I was longing for the day I would be able to see them in person. Last year I saw my first Diorsnow collection in person and obviously I purchased the majority of the products. I’ve always liked the pinks and lilac shades they were putting in these limited edition collections, that are finally making their way to international consumers as well.

Not let’s get back to Dior Rising Stars 2019 Collection which focuses more on rosy pink shades with a touch of shimmer. We have just one eyeshadow palette, a gorgeous highlighter and the usual lip products.

Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Rising Star (review, swatches) is definitely the star of this collection, one of the most beautiful highlighters of this season for me. As I mentioned before I’ve already spotted products from this collection being sold by personal shoppers and easily accessible from Asian pages and websites. The first photos I saw about this collection was back in August 2018, followed by swatches and even more photos once the Fall season started.

Dior 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette in No.817 brings together shades of lavender, glittery vivid pink, light champagne that combined will give you a nice Spring makeup look.

Dior Mono Eyeshadows comes here in a beautiful pink limited edition shade. The rest of the collection includes Dior Lip Maximizer Glossy Lip Plumper in No.014 a iridescent pink white followed by 2 limited edition shades of Dior Rouge Dior lipsticks and nail polishes.

Dior Le Vernis limited edition shades are No.347 Sparkle and No.547 Twinkle.

