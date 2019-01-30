Hello beauties!

The new SUQQU Base Makeup 2019 Collection brings us two new makeup items. We are getting a new pen-type concealer along with beautiful Retouched Pressed Powders. I bet you’ve already heard about these powders weeks ago as many Asian Instagram pages were posting these beauties and swatches as well. Check out more details right after the jump and enjoy extra photos.

Availability

Asia Launch Date – 1 March 2019

UK Launch Date – March 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods

SUQQU Base Makeup 2019 Collection

The Radiant Cream Concealer is new product that will be launching in three shades. It’s a pen type concealer that is very easy to use. Even if you want to apply extra layers for an opaque coverage you get that powderiness and thick feeling. You can just use it directly on the spots where you feel you need to conceal or add more coverage or even mix it with your foundation.

It will give you a flawless looking skin, with a natural effect. The texture is soft and gives you an even color coverage without any heavy feel. The formula contains moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid which plumps and moisturizes your skin.

SUQQU Retouched Pressed Powder comes in two permanent shades (No.01 Porcelain & No.02 Glow) and one limited edition color (No.101 Writing Snow). It blurs your skin imperfections and pores and gives a smooth skin finish. Due to its soft focus effect, your pores will look smaller.

It also keeps the sebum under control and gives a soft matte complexion. You can see the palette is divided in two parts. The bigger side is the retouched pressed powder while the other one has a powder created from different colors. The blue color is No.01 Porcelain which gives a transparent skin effect, while No.02 Glow with an orange vibe gives a healthier skin effect. The limited edition No.101 Writing Snow powder gives you that flawless bare skin effect which also doubles as a highlighter.

The package remains the same, a super thin case, black and elegant.

