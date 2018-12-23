Hello pretties!

Pieces from Dior Spring 2019 Collection are dropping online everyday now. Dior Forever Skin Glow and Dior Forever are the newest foundations that just hit the market. These are medium to full coverage so I’m ready to give on my Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation (review, swatches). I’m making the transition from Winter to Spring in my foundation routine by moving from full coverage to a medium coverage.

Both foundations promise to deliver a flawless finish and tighten pores. There’s still a different between them, one offering a matte finish while the other has a glowy one. Also the new Dior Forever Matte foundation has a better color range than Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at NORDSTROM

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Dior Forever Skin Glow & Forever Foundations Spring 2019

An iconic long-wearing foundation now with a radiant finish, for a complexion that appears flawless and even with tightened pores.

Forever Skin Glow Radiant Perfection Skin-Caring Foundation remains flawless for 24 hours (in an instrumental test on 20 subjects) in a radiant finish with SPF 35. The skin-perfecting formula delivers a naturally vibrant, shine-free glow.

Shades:

0 Natural

1 Cool Rosy

1 Neutral

1.5 Neutral

2 Cool Rosy

2 Neutral

2 Warm

2 Warm Peach

2.5 Neutral

3 Olive

3.5 Neutral

4.5 Neutral

6 Neutral

An iconic long-wearing foundation for a complexion that appears flawless and even with tightened pores. Forever Wear High Perfection Skin-Caring Matte Foundation remains flawless for 24 hours (in an instrumental test on 20 subjects) and creates a velvety finish on the skin.

A pansy extract hydration boost helps protect the skin from drying (in an in-vitro test on ingredients). Your skin is soothed, smoother and more radiant than ever. Protective rose hip extract, which has been the star ingredient of Dior Forever for years, helps protect the quality of skin from external aggressors and helps reduce the appearance of pores. Upon each application, the pores appear tightened and the skin’s texture is refined.

Shades:

1 Cool Rosy

1 Neutral

1.5 Neutral

2 Cool Rosy

2 Neutral

2 Olive

2 Warm

2 Warm Peach

2.5 Neutral

3 Cool

3 Olive

3 Warm

3 Neutral

3.5 Neutral

4 Neutral

4 Olive

4 Warm

4.5 Neutral

6.5 Neutral

7 Neutral

7.5 Neutral

8 Neutral

9 Neutral

SHOP THIS POST