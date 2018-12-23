Hello lovelies!

Lately I have the impression that Spring is just around the corner and I left behind all the upcoming holidays. Givenchy The Power of Color Spring 2019 Collection is surely one that makes me fast forward to the next season only to get a glimpse on those face colors. 🙂 I have a first look at this collection for you today with more information following soon.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Givenchy The Power of Color Spring 2019 Collection

Givenchy The Power of Color Collection is inspired by the awakening of nature and the entire vegetation coming to life. The colors are strong, vivid and playful, just perfect for a proud and free woman. 🙂

The entire collection will be limited edition so take a look at the new products and see what you’ll mark on your wish-list.

Givenchy Prism Blush – Limited Edition

No.2 Power – a pink with a soft texture

– a pink with a soft texture No.10 Love – a combo of natural and intense orange

Dual Liner – Limited Edition

This one was inspired by the rainbow and is available in both warm and cool tone shades.

No.3 Dinamic

No.4 Passionate

Le Rouge Lipstick – Limited Edition

No.332 Fearless

Le Rouge Perfetto Lip Balm – Limited Edition

No.5 Spirited

Le Vernis – Limited Edition

No.12 Strong

Enjoy more photos…