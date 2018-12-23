Home Beauty Givenchy The Power of Color Spring 2019 Collection
Beauty

Givenchy The Power of Color Spring 2019 Collection

December 23, 2018

Hello lovelies!

Lately I have the impression that Spring is just around the corner and I left behind all the upcoming holidays. Givenchy The Power of Color Spring 2019 Collection is surely one that makes me fast forward to the next season only to get a glimpse on those face colors. 🙂 I have a first look at this collection for you today with more information following soon.

 

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2019 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

 

Givenchy The Power of Color Spring 2019 Collection

Givenchy The Power of Color Collection is inspired by the awakening of nature and the entire vegetation coming to life. The colors are strong, vivid and playful, just perfect for a proud and free woman. 🙂

The entire collection will be limited edition so take a look at the new products and see what you’ll mark on your wish-list.

Givenchy Prism Blush – Limited Edition

  • No.2 Power – a pink with a soft texture
  • No.10 Love – a combo of natural and intense orange

Dual Liner – Limited Edition

This one was inspired by the rainbow and is available in both warm and cool tone shades.

  • No.3 Dinamic
  • No.4 Passionate

Le Rouge Lipstick – Limited Edition

  • No.332 Fearless

Le Rouge Perfetto Lip Balm – Limited Edition

  • No.5 Spirited

Le Vernis – Limited Edition

  • No.12 Strong

Enjoy more photos…

