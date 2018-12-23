Hello pretties!

Clarins Selfie Ready Spring 2019 Collection encourages you to give up your selfie filters and replace them with these new products with airbrushing effects. You will get a natural, fresh and selfie ready look that will say goodbye to those airbrushing filters. It’s definitely worth the try.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 6 January 2019 at Nordstrom, Sephora

UK Launch Date – 6 January 2019 at Feel Unique, Debenhams, Selfridges, Harrods

Clarins Selfie Ready Spring 2019 Collection

Ready in a Flash Palette – Limited Edition – £32.00

This versatile and multi-use palette features brow powders, matte eyesahdows and two eyelighters that can double as highlighters.

So we get to brown shades which can be used as eyeshadow as well. You can illuminate your eyes and cheeks with the two sparkling shadows which are really pigmented.

Last but not least we have two matte eyeshadows with a velvety finish than can double as eyeliners. I would say this is definitely a classy, grab and go palette that you can keep on your bag throughout the day for any quick retouches.

Instant Poreless Primer – 20 ml – £24.00

It will be available in an universal shade flattering for all skin tones. It has a gel-cream formula that transforms into powder, minimizing pores. The effect is a fresh looking complexion, more luminous and youthful.

Makeup Benefits:

90% Preps skin for makeup

84% Makeup lasts longer

73% Skin is more photogenic

Skin Care Benefits:

40% Reduction of pores and shine

Visible results on bare skin after 28 days

23% Reduction of pores

21% Reduction of shine

Sensoral Benefits:

98% Texture is non-sticky

96% Skin feels soft after application

84% Formula doesn’t flake

Glow 2 Go Duo Stick – New – £26.00

This product is formulated to give skin a juicy, fresh and youthful finish. It has a highlighter on one end and a blush on the other.

01 Glowy Pink

02 Golden Peach

Enjoy more photos…