Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation range just launched in 40 shades. When you are going to see the price you’ll have a shock because it’s by far the most expensive foundation I’ve even seen in my life. 🙂 Apparently the explanation for this luxuriant price is that we are getting more than just a foundation, three-dimensional skincare is involved.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Tom Ford Beauty | soon at Selfridges Nordstrom, Harrods, Neiman Marcus, SAKS, Beautylish, SEPHORA

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation Spring 2020

This is a radiant foundation with a nourishing formula which offers a medium to full coverage.

Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50/PA++++ merges three-dimensional radiance with three-dimensional skincare. The medium to full coverage foundation features a blend of advanced elastomers and light-diffusing powders to create the perfect radiant surface to reflect soft light. Designed to create the appearance of flawless skin it also nourishes the skin with breathable protection. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid that helps to moisturize the skin for a plump, dewy look, a trio of natural oils including Balsam Copaiba, Andiroba, Acai and anti-inflammatory Noni fruit extract nourish and calm the skin, while SPF 50/PA++++ helps to protect from the harmful effects of the sun. Packaged in a luxe glass bottle with pump, the complexion-perfecting formula softly highlights to enhance natural features and brighten skin for a natural, soft-focus look.

