Anastasia Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette Spring 2020

January 7, 2020

Hello beauties!

Are you excited for a new eyeshadow palette? This time is Anastasia Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette Spring 2020 edition which to be honest has the right shades for me apart from that Leo teal blue. What do you think of it?

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 14 January 2020 at ABH | 19 January at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, ULTA

Anastasia Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette Spring 2020

Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00

It’s a celebration, every time we link up 💖 #ABHxAmrezy. Limited edition palette featuring 16 all-new shades, including an all-new pressed glitter formula.

  • Waisted (Shimmer)
  • Barb (Shimmer)
  • Litty (Pressed Glitter)
  • Cupcake (Shimmer)
  • Dragon (Shimmer)
  • Leo (Shimmer)
  • Gemini (Pressed Glitter)
  • Gorgina (Shimmer)
  • Rezy (Shimmer)
  • Anastasia (Shimmer)
  • New Yawker (Matte)
  • OG (Matte)
  • Semsa (Matte)
  • 1988 (Matte)
  • BK (Matte)
  • Yugo (Matte)

