Hello beauties!

Are you excited for a new eyeshadow palette? This time is Anastasia Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette Spring 2020 edition which to be honest has the right shades for me apart from that Leo teal blue. What do you think of it?

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 14 January 2020 at ABH | 19 January at Nordstrom, SEPHORA, ULTA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Anastasia Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette Spring 2020

It’s a celebration, every time we link up 💖 #ABHxAmrezy. Limited edition palette featuring 16 all-new shades, including an all-new pressed glitter formula.

Waisted (Shimmer)

(Shimmer) Barb (Shimmer)

(Shimmer) Litty (Pressed Glitter)

(Pressed Glitter) Cupcake (Shimmer)

(Shimmer) Dragon (Shimmer)

(Shimmer) Leo (Shimmer)

(Shimmer) Gemini (Pressed Glitter)

(Pressed Glitter) Gorgina (Shimmer)

(Shimmer) Rezy (Shimmer)

(Shimmer) Anastasia (Shimmer)

(Shimmer) New Yawker (Matte)

(Matte) OG (Matte)

(Matte) Semsa (Matte)

(Matte) 1988 (Matte)

(Matte) BK (Matte)

(Matte) Yugo (Matte)