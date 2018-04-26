Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Swatches

Hello lovelies!

Get your wallets ready for Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Collection as this collection launches some killer shades. You know that Pat’s products are top notch so it will be hard to resist these glosses. I have lip swatches for you waiting right after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 10 May 2018 at PatMcGrath

Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Collection Summer 2018

An exquisite blend of lustrous oils soothes and nourishes, wrapping lips in smooth softness. It delivers a rush of high-shine glossiness, in the non-sticky texture of a lush balm. Its innovative formulation infuses lips with multidimensional shine and gorgeous volumizing effects. Translucent colour glides on beautifully with exceptional adherence. Captivating finishes – ranging from pearlescent, glitter, and opaque to transparent – lustfully complete any look.

Shades:

Blitz GoldG

Gold Allure

Aliengelic

Pale Fire Nectar

Twilo

Dare To Bare

Aphrodisiac

Flesh Astral

Flesh Fantasy

Divine Rose

Paraphernalia

Bronze Temptation

Flesh 4

Blood 2

The ultimate in Lip Gloss majorness. This captivating collection stars 14 lethally luxurious lip glosses, with shades ranging from teasing transparencies to negligee nudes to poetic pinks and a beguiling blue red. Get ready to #TurnYourLipsOn with sensually three-dimensional shine.

A quartet of luridly luxurious lip glosses that are soothing and smoothing – and guaranteed to deliver sensually surreal three-dimensional shine.

VERSION: SKIN SHOW WARM Colours-

Flesh 4

Bronze Temptation

Flesh Fantasy

Gold Allure

VERSION: SKIN SHOW COOL Colours-

Pale Fire Nectar

Dare to Bare

Aphrodisiac

Divine Rose

VERSION: COLOUR BLITZ Colours-

Twilo

Paraphernalia

Blitz Gold

Blood 2

VERSION: ASTRAL Colours-

Aliengelic

Pale Fire Nectar

Gold Allure

Blitz Gold

