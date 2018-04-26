Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Swatches

Hello lovelies!
Get your wallets ready for Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Collection as this collection launches some killer shades. You know that Pat’s products are top notch so it will be hard to resist these glosses. I have lip swatches for you waiting right after the jump!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 10 May 2018 at PatMcGrath
Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Collection Summer 2018
Pat McGrath Lust Gloss – New – $28.00
An exquisite blend of lustrous oils soothes and nourishes, wrapping lips in smooth softness. It delivers a rush of high-shine glossiness, in the non-sticky texture of a lush balm. Its innovative formulation infuses lips with multidimensional shine and gorgeous volumizing effects. Translucent colour glides on beautifully with exceptional adherence. Captivating finishes – ranging from pearlescent, glitter, and opaque to transparent – lustfully complete any look.
Shades:
- Blitz GoldG
- Gold Allure
- Aliengelic
- Pale Fire Nectar
- Twilo
- Dare To Bare
- Aphrodisiac
- Flesh Astral
- Flesh Fantasy
- Divine Rose
- Paraphernalia
- Bronze Temptation
- Flesh 4
- Blood 2
Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Everything Kit – Online Exclusive – $325
The ultimate in Lip Gloss majorness. This captivating collection stars 14 lethally luxurious lip glosses, with shades ranging from teasing transparencies to negligee nudes to poetic pinks and a beguiling blue red. Get ready to #TurnYourLipsOn with sensually three-dimensional shine.
Pat McGrath Lust Gloss Four-Piece Kits – Online Exclusive – $95.00
A quartet of luridly luxurious lip glosses that are soothing and smoothing – and guaranteed to deliver sensually surreal three-dimensional shine.
VERSION: SKIN SHOW WARM Colours-
- Flesh 4
- Bronze Temptation
- Flesh Fantasy
- Gold Allure
VERSION: SKIN SHOW COOL Colours-
- Pale Fire Nectar
- Dare to Bare
- Aphrodisiac
- Divine Rose
VERSION: COLOUR BLITZ Colours-
- Twilo
- Paraphernalia
- Blitz Gold
- Blood 2
VERSION: ASTRAL Colours-
- Aliengelic
- Pale Fire Nectar
- Gold Allure
- Blitz Gold
