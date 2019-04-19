Home Beauty Chantecaille Summer 2019 Makeup Collection – Available Now
Beauty

Chantecaille Summer 2019 Makeup Collection – Available Now

April 19, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Slowly but surely we are getting into the summer vibe with all these new launches. Today is about Chantecaille Summer 2019 Makeup Collection who is already available for pre-order.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Bloomingdale’s | soon at
SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Chantecaille Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

Chantecaille Real Bronze – New & Limited Edition – $78.00

A sophisticated, finely milled gel-powder bronzer that gives the face a glow that re-creates a real sun-kissed effect with a natural finish.

The advanced gel-powder formula uses pearl pigment technology to create a soft, aerated texture that kisses the skin with a buildable, beautiful glow but never looks or feels like makeup. Embossed with a sunburst mandala motif.

Shades:

  • Goa
  • Sirena

Chantecaille Lip Veil – Limited Edition – $48.00

A revolutionary light, gliding lipstick enriched with Fairwild and Organic Baobab Oil that leave a luminous veil of pure, hydrating color on lips.

Shades:

  • Frangipane
  • Mandevilla
  • Pink Lotus

