Slowly but surely we are getting into the summer vibe with all these new launches. Today is about Chantecaille Summer 2019 Makeup Collection who is already available for pre-order.

Chantecaille Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

A sophisticated, finely milled gel-powder bronzer that gives the face a glow that re-creates a real sun-kissed effect with a natural finish.

The advanced gel-powder formula uses pearl pigment technology to create a soft, aerated texture that kisses the skin with a buildable, beautiful glow but never looks or feels like makeup. Embossed with a sunburst mandala motif.

Shades:

Goa

Sirena

A revolutionary light, gliding lipstick enriched with Fairwild and Organic Baobab Oil that leave a luminous veil of pure, hydrating color on lips.

Shades:

Frangipane

Mandevilla

Pink Lotus