It’s time for new information on Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Collection for Spring 2019 which launches at the end of this month. The collection is minimalist and features as its start item the new Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Eyeshadow Palette that I’ve showed you earlier. We are seeing something new for a change from Charlotte Tilbury in this collection so that’s really exciting.

There will also be six shades of Latex Love which is a new high gloss with a lacquer finish liquid lipstick. So basically we’ll get a burst of color with a wet glossy finish.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 28 February 2019 at SEPHORA, Charlotte Tilbury, Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Feel Unique, John Lewis

Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Collection Spring 2019

Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Eyeshadow Palette – New & Limited Edition – $65.00 / £55.00

Inspired by the spotlights, rock stars, and dancers Charlotte partied with in Ibiza, these multicolored, multiuse eyeshadows glide across eyes, lips, and cheeks like silk-satin, molten light. The rich textures can be used wet as well as dry. Pop them on with a wet brush for a divine, super-smooth, silk finish with beautiful color.

Day Eyes Prime – Light white

– Light white Day Eyes Enhance – Amber honey

– Amber honey Day Eyes Smoke – Scarlet

– Scarlet Date Eyes Prime – Gold

– Gold Date Eyes Enhance – Antique

– Antique Date Eyes Smoke – Gold bronze

– Gold bronze Diva Eyes Prime – Champagne

– Champagne Diva Eyes Enhance – Burnt gold

– Burnt gold Diva Eyes Smoke – Rich auburn

– Rich auburn Disco Eyes Prime – Green

– Green Disco Eyes Enhance – Blue

– Blue Disco Eyes Smoke – Black

The Icon Eyeshadow Palette comes in a sleek compact with a mirror enclosed and graphics that pay homage to David Bowie. Luckily I saw the packaging and the colors inside at the same time so I wasn’t put in the position to guess the shades and let my imagination run wild.

I have to admit the packaging is a bit misleading in my opinion as the colors used for the graphics are not really reflecting the colors inside. I would have loved a hot pink in there and a dark purple burgundy.

The shadows have a new formula, very creamy, which can be used wet and dry and not only on the eyelids but across lips and cheeks as well. Charlotte Tilbury describes the formula as the “Wet Touch” powder technology which totally changes the effect on the eyeshadows when paired with water. You’ll basically get a nice creamy texture, a shine without shimmer that will work on lips and cheeks as well.

The formula of the shades is interesting but the shade combination is not the ideal one for me. I would probably use only 2 or 3 shades from the entire palette as the others are not really my speed.

Do let me know if you’ll buy and try out this palette. I would love to hear what you think of it and how you like the new formulation of shades from Charlotte Tilbury The Icon Palette.

Charlotte Tilbury Latex Love – New & Limited Edition – £24.00

Dirty Dancer – Currant red

Currant red Cannes Tropez – Charged coral

Charged coral Berry Nude – Rose-Pink blush

Rose-Pink blush Belle du Soir – Soft peach-pink

Soft peach-pink Studio 64 – Electric Red

Electric Red Video Vixen – Deep red

They are all rich and super intense shades with an amazing shine. There are swatches already available online if you want to check them out. From what I heard the formula is strongly scented and also has a fairly strong taste which may be a no no for those more sensitive.

To be honest I can easily skip these shades as they are not my speed. I don’t see any pinks and here or purples so maybe the only shade that I would try would be Berry Nude which is more of a pinkish nude.

The idea of a liquid lipsticks with an intense color and a shiny finish is definitely something that I would try, but as I said the colors are not really calling my name. I would definitely be tended to try if they’ll release new shades in the future.

