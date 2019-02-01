Home Beauty Dior Addict Stellar Shine 2019 Collection
Beauty

Dior Addict Stellar Shine 2019 Collection

February 1, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Starting from March 2019, actress and model Cara Delevingne is the new face for Dior Addict Stellar Shine campaign. The new collection features a new range of Dior Addict Stellar Shine lipstick along with new nail polish shades. Behind this creation stays Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director of Christian Dior Makeup.

Cara is already the face of Dior Capture Youth line, skin care that targets the first signs of aging.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – mid March 2019 at SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

UK Launch Date – mid March 2019 at Harrods, Selfridges, Debenhams, Escentual

Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick – New

The new lipstick will be available in 24 shades. The formula contains natural bee wax, aloe extract and special oils that keep your lips smooth and hydrated. Addict Stellar Shine lipsticks will be divided into three categories according to their finishes.

We will have 16 glossy shades, 4 sparkling finishes and 4 mirror-like finish.

Dior Le Vernis – New

Shades:

  • 976 Be Dior
  • 539 Lucky Dior
  • 891 Dior Celestial
  • 675 Dior Chance

I’ll be back with a new post and promo photos very soon!

