COOLA Sunless Tan Review, Photos

As summer approaches I feel the pressure of getting that beautiful tanned skin, more and more. COOLA Sunless Tan is a range of four products that gives you that gorgeous tan skin without having expose your skin to the sun. I’ve been trying two products from this range over the past few weeks. I haven’t been constant and using them and you’ll find out why if you keep on reading.

Facts about my skin and why I’m using COOLA Sunless Tan

As much as I love to get a tan in the summer, my skin is so sensitive that I can barely afford to expose it to the sun. Everytime I got to the beach, on vacation or even if I just go out on a summer day, I need to use a SPF 30 cream on my body. That beautiful brown, glowing tan is so hard for me to get it. I’d have to get a proper summer vacation, I’m talking about one month at the beach, so I can get a decent tan that others will easily get in 5-6 days.

Over the past few years, I haven’t been able to get a proper tan, because my skin is being even more sensitive to the sun, even though I’m using SPF 50 sun lotions. Last summer I just stayed by the pool, mostly in the shadow rather than exposed at the sun but still I got a pretty bad rash on my legs. So as much as I’d love to work on that tan, I just completely gave up the idea, as I don’t want to put myself and my skin through the pain.

If you have a white or fair skin, you’ll totally get me on this subject. First of all you’ll go all red, then the skin will start to peel-off and you’ll be back to that white color, only to get maybe one shade darker than you initially were.

This year I’ve decided to say pass as I won’t expose my skin to the sun, not even on my summer holiday. COOLA Sunless Tan range really impressed me and gave me the chance to still get a tan. The best thing is that I can intensify that tan color as much as I’d like without looking like an Oompa Loompa.

I have to admit, I’m not very keen on self-tanners, especially those formulated for the body. I’ve always been lazy applying body lotions so I think the body self-tanners are the next level thing for me. Plus that since I’ve tried a few self tanning products in the past few years that I’ve been blogging, the fear of getting an uneven color still remained.

Now let me tell you why COOLA Sunless Tan range is most likely to be the only one I’ll wear this year, summer season and not only.

COOLA Sunless Tan Overall Review & Packaging

I started using first, the COOLA Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum ($54.00 / £49.00 for 50 ml / 1.7 fl oz) for a few days and then I gave a try to the other products. Only after I’ve seen the effect of the Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum I started using COOLA Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist ($46.00 / £43.00 for 3.4 fl oz/ 100 ml).

I wanted to make sure that I liked the Face Serum first before I’d move to the oil mist. Both products come in these cute brown, matte glass bottles that still allow you to see through for a bit and keep track of how much product you have left inside. I totally love the packaging and the white caps they can with.

The face serum comes with a small pump, which delivers and easy application. For me a pump is usually too much for my entire face so I’ll massage the excess down my neck and bit on my decolletage.

The Dry Oil Mist comes as a spray, which definitely makes the application so much easier and faster. When I first got these products I wasn’t even interested in the Dry Oil Mist as I knew from previous experience how much time and care putting on a self tanner really takes. I was not prepare for that. The fact that it comes as a spray and I can just easily apply it like I’d use a body mist, kinda convinced me to give it a try. I just spritz it on, massage it quickly into my skin and I’m ready to go.

COOLA Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum Review

The idea of using a face tanning product and a anti-aging serum at the same time, looks pretty cool-a to me. 🙂 This face serum offers potent blend of argan oil, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and plant stem cell cultures for smooth, glowing skin. Now, if we were to talk about how strong the tan is, well that depends on how much DHA is in the product. If there’s a high dose of DHA in the product, make sure you’ll get a really intense shade. Sometimes you’ll even risk looking like an Oompa Loompa.

Our product here has DHA (Dihydroxyacetone) listed as the third ingredient which means it comes in a low dose. Translating this into a result on the skin, I’ll say you’ll get a very slow, gradient tan. As a girl with white skin, getting a gradual tan is something that I’m totally on board with.

I applied it all over my face, neck and decolletage in the evening (did my skincare routine) and went to bed anxious to see the next day result. Surprise! When I woke up and looked in the mirror, there wasn’t any difference. Is this an invisible tanning serum? 🙂

I did enjoy the light, semi-liquidy formula, almost like a water based gel so I kept on using it the next evening as well. It dries quickly on the skin, without leaving a sticky or a heavy film. It feels quite hydrating as well and as a combo skin I can really appreciate the light texture and feel.

On the third day I decided to use it morning and evening so the fourth day was really when the magic started to happen. The result was very light, almost like a glowy skin with just a shade darker. The color was looking very natural, no orange undertones at all, just a very subtle tan. I have to say that I liked it a lot.

I prefer mixing it with my moisturizer and use it for almost six days (only PM) to get the color that I wish for. If I’m using it AM and PM then I’m fine with only 3 or 4 days tops. This natural tan will last on my skin for about four days.

So as days went by, I haven’t kept constant on my sunless tan routine (I had new foundations to test). Now once I get the color I want, I’ll just use the serum to maintain my shade. Applying it once every 2 days is enough for me to maintain the tan. No fuss at all, works just like a face serum, not to mention it has anti oxidants as well. Who doesn’t appreciate these awesome ingredients.

What may drive some of you away is the strong smell. It lingers on the skin for a bit after you apply it. I’m sensitive and I detect the smell as pretty heavy but I do like how it smells so it doesn’t bother me too much. This is also why I prefer using it AM and PM in the first 3 days so I can get my desired tan color faster and afterwards just using it about 3 times a week only in the evening. I couldn’t put up with the smell more often than this.

COOLA Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist Review

Body mists have always been my favorite. I’m using them everyday so I easily embraced COOLA Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist once I started using it. My main concerned was that I wouldn’t get an even tan and I’d be left with white patches here and there. I’ll have to give it an A+ for the application as it comes so easily. I really don’t bother too much, just a few spritzes and make sure I’ll massage it into the skin until it dries. It penetrates the skin pretty fast so I won’t have to stand up and wait for it to dry before I can get dressed or sit down.

It has the same lightweight texture as the face serum, but it will definitely give you a more intense tan. Is not that you’ll go from snow white to brownie in one go, but still much faster than you’d have with the face serum. On my legs I prefer just a slightly more intense shade than on the rest of my body. I’m not saying that I’ll look noticeably darker on my legs but I just make sure to apply a bit more product. I have a lot of veins that are starting to show off and I’m trying to hide them, but not to the point that my legs will be dark brown. I’m happy with evening out my skin color as I don’t want to get too dark.

If you have dry skin, make sure to moisturize and use a body lotion as this product will feel a bit dry on your skin after two or three uses. I prefer to use it in the evening and apply body lotion on the next day. It doesn’t stain my clothes, it’s streak-free too, so I’m going to sleep on white sheets without a care. Just for the sake of review, I went to sleep one night, naked on my white sheets and there wasn’t any stain on the bed the next day. Perfect score here.

COOLA Sunless Tan Dry Oil Mist contains alcohol so it dries quickly. Just give it one minute and jump into your pijamas or your clothes. 🙂

Unlike the face serum, I find that the tanning effect of the Dry Oil Mist wears so much faster. It lasts on me for up to three days, then I have to use it again. I guess you gotta work to keep your tan going. 🙂

