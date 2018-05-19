Hello beauties!

YSL Vernis A Levres The Holographics is a new and limited edition Summer 2018 release of six shades and two top coats of liquid lipsticks. The entire collection can be easily described as electric, prismatic shine and powerful wear. These holographic finishes are just perfect for summer and party time.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Debenhams, Harvey Nichols, FeelUnique, YSL Beauty

France Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA.fr

YSL Vernis A Levres The Holographics Summer 2018 Collection

501 Arcade Pink

502 Electric Burgundy

503 Neon Prune

504 Rose Glitch

505 Video Red

506 Orange Gaming

507 Holographic White (Top Coat)

(Top Coat) 508 Holographic Black (Top Coat)

These are starting to sell out so decide on your favorite color (or more) and happy shopping! Don’t miss out on my next article about YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection. It’s a new collection, exclusively dedicated to lip products. I have swatches to show you so keep your eyes on the blog! 🙂

