Home Beauty YSL Vernis A Levres The Holographics Summer 2018 Collection
Beauty

YSL Vernis A Levres The Holographics Summer 2018 Collection

May 19, 2018

Hello beauties!

YSL Vernis A Levres The Holographics is a new and limited edition Summer 2018 release of six shades and two top coats of liquid lipsticks. The entire collection can be easily described as electric, prismatic shine and powerful wear. These holographic finishes are just perfect for summer and party time.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Debenhams, Harvey Nichols, FeelUnique, YSL Beauty

France Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA.fr

YSL Vernis A Levres The Holographics Summer 2018 Collection

YSL Vernis A Levres The Holographics – Limited Edition – £28.00 / €37.00

  • 501 Arcade Pink
  • 502 Electric Burgundy
  • 503 Neon Prune
  • 504 Rose Glitch
  • 505 Video Red
  • 506 Orange Gaming
  • 507 Holographic White (Top Coat)
  • 508 Holographic Black (Top Coat)

These are starting to sell out so decide on your favorite color (or more) and happy shopping! Don’t miss out on my next article about YSL Kiss Summer 2018 Collection. It’s a new collection, exclusively dedicated to lip products. I have swatches to show you so keep your eyes on the blog! 🙂

SHOP THIS POST

 

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Smashbox Santigolden Age Collection for Summer 2014

March 4, 2014

MAC The Matte Lip Summer 2015 Collection

May 19, 2015

Orly Spring 2013 High On Hope Nail Lacquer...

April 25, 2013

YSL Holiday 2016 Collection Sneak Peek

August 27, 2016

Essence Beauty Beats Collection Winter 2013

September 5, 2013

MAC Summer 2013 Tropical Taboo Collection – Official...

May 20, 2013

Chanel Jardin de Camélias Collection Spring 2014

January 9, 2014

The Estee Edit Fluid Metal Eyeshadow for Spring...

January 16, 2017

Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick in Burnt Caramel...

December 13, 2013

Tom Ford Jasmine Rouge Gift Set 2018

February 14, 2018

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet