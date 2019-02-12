Home Beauty Clinique On-the-Glow Cheek Pop Trio Palette Spring 2019
Beauty

Clinique On-the-Glow Cheek Pop Trio Palette Spring 2019

February 12, 2019

Hello beauties!

A new season, a new blush palette from Clinique. This time we are greeting the limited edition Clinique On-the-Glow Cheek Pop Trio Palette. The blushers don’t need further introduction as they’ve been in the Clinique line for years now. I can’t help noticing the resemblance between our new star here and the old version of Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette released last year. What do you lovelies think of this? 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at SEPHORA

 

Clinique On-the-Glow Cheek Pop Trio Palette Spring 2019

This limited-edition palette includes three Cheek Pop™ essentials to help you brighten, contour, and highlight. The blush delivers vibrant yet natural-looking cheek color that looks virtually powderless. The bronzer creates a natural-looking radiance, blends, and builds easily to your desired level of color. The highlighter creates a customized, lit-from-within glow.

On-the-Glow Cheek Pop Trio Palette – Limited Edition – $29.50

  • Ginger Pop – coral blush
  • Sunkissed Pop – natural radiance
  • Pearl Pop – lit form within glow

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

OPI Holiday 2017 Collection

September 7, 2017

MUA Luxe Collection Holiday 2013

December 14, 2013

Lancome Holiday 2012 Gift Sets – Info &...

November 6, 2012

Anna Sui Spring 2013 Loose Pigments for Eyes,...

January 7, 2013

MAC x Rocky Horror Picture Show Fall 2014...

September 7, 2014

MAC Beth Ditto Collection for Summer 2012 –...

April 18, 2012

Lancome Summer 2017 Collection Sneak Peek

March 8, 2017

Bright Makeup Look is not for everyone

August 31, 2015

Bobbi Brown Summer 2013 Luxe Eye Palette –...

April 10, 2013

Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer 2016 Fragrance Collection

February 2, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet