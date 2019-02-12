Hello beauties!

A new season, a new blush palette from Clinique. This time we are greeting the limited edition Clinique On-the-Glow Cheek Pop Trio Palette. The blushers don’t need further introduction as they’ve been in the Clinique line for years now. I can’t help noticing the resemblance between our new star here and the old version of Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette released last year. What do you lovelies think of this? 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at SEPHORA

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Clinique On-the-Glow Cheek Pop Trio Palette Spring 2019

This limited-edition palette includes three Cheek Pop™ essentials to help you brighten, contour, and highlight. The blush delivers vibrant yet natural-looking cheek color that looks virtually powderless. The bronzer creates a natural-looking radiance, blends, and builds easily to your desired level of color. The highlighter creates a customized, lit-from-within glow.

On-the-Glow Cheek Pop Trio Palette – Limited Edition – $29.50

Ginger Pop – coral blush

– coral blush Sunkissed Pop – natural radiance

– natural radiance Pearl Pop – lit form within glow