Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette looks so fun and joyful. The famous cheeky cheek blushes are now gathered into a palette. This time the colors are leaning towards a natural look.

This palette features three shades of vibrant yet natural-looking cheek color that looks virtually powderless. With a silky smooth, stay-true formula it creates that just-pinched look in a way that’s simply effortless.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Shades:

Pink Honey

Black Honey

Nude Pop

