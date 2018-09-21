Home Beauty Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette
Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette

September 21, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette looks so fun and joyful. The famous cheeky cheek blushes are now gathered into a palette. This time the colors are leaning towards a natural look.

This palette features three shades of vibrant yet natural-looking cheek color that looks virtually powderless. With a silky smooth, stay-true formula it creates that just-pinched look in a way that’s simply effortless.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA

Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette – Limited Edition – $29.50

Shades:

  • Pink Honey
  • Black Honey
  • Nude Pop

