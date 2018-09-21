Hello sweeties!
Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette looks so fun and joyful. The famous cheeky cheek blushes are now gathered into a palette. This time the colors are leaning towards a natural look.
This palette features three shades of vibrant yet natural-looking cheek color that looks virtually powderless. With a silky smooth, stay-true formula it creates that just-pinched look in a way that’s simply effortless.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA
Clinique Get Cheeky Cheek Pop Palette – Limited Edition – $29.50
Shades:
- Pink Honey
- Black Honey
- Nude Pop