Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat High Cover Radiance Concealer Spring 2019

February 11, 2019

Hello lovelies!

YSL Beauty launches the new Touche Eclat High Cover Radiance Concealer, an improved version of their classic Touche Eclat.

Touche Éclat High Cover is a radiant high coverage concealer to immediately conceal dark circles and uneven skin tone. The formula contains calendula extract and caffeine. Also infused with Vitamin E. For the first time, the iconic radiance of ‘Touche Éclat’ available in a high coverage concealer.

AVAILABILITY

UK Launch Date – NOW at YSL Beauty, Debenhams

 

Touche Éclat High Cover Radiance Concealer

Touche Éclat High Cover Radiance Concealer – New – £26.00 for 2.5 ml

It comes with a built-in-applicator which makes the application so easy as you just need to click and release the product. It’s suitable for all skin types and skin tones.

This time you get not only a high coverage but a radiant finish with a long wearing formula. The new concealer minimises appearance of pores and skin imperfections, fine lines and wrinkles. Evens out skin tone and hyperpigmentation while brightening your complexion and creating a natural glow.

Available in 16 shades:

  • 0.5 Vanilla
  • 0.75 Sugar
  • 1 Porcelain
  • 1.5 Beige
  • 2 Ivory
  • 2.5 Peach
  • 3 Almond
  • 4 Sand
  • 4.5 Golden
  • 5 Honey
  • 5.5 Honey
  • 6 Mocha
  • 6.5 Hazelnut
  • 7 Coffee
  • 8 Ebony
  • 9 Espresso

SHOP THIS POST

