Home Beauty Palette Party 20% OFF at Cult Beauty
Beauty

Palette Party 20% OFF at Cult Beauty

February 12, 2019

Hello pretties!

Cult Beauty is throwing a Palette Party and we are all invited to SHOP 20% OFF on a wide variety of products. I’m not talking only eyeshadow palettes, but highlighter and blush palettes, pigment palettes, face palettes and all the rest. Just approach the party and check out their offerings.

The 20% OFF discount will be applied at checkout so once you’ve selected your products you can see the discounted price. At the party you will see palettes from By Terry, Laura Mercier, Zoeva, BECCA, Viseart, Morphe, Lime Crime and more. It’s definitely worth to drop by.

AVAILABILITY

UK & International Launch Date – NOW at Cult Beauty

 

Palette Party 20% OFF at Cult Beauty

We’re throwing a palette party… and you’re on the guest list! RSVP to the best bash of the year and get 20% OFF our best-ever edit of perfect palettes…

I’ll leave you just a few examples down bellow but don’t forget that the 20% OFF discount will be applicable at check out. I’ve done the math for you and here are just a few of my favorites…but God is hard to choose. 🙂

As I said there are more guests invited so get ready to meet palettes from Morphe, Lime Crime, Zoeva, Iconic London, Stilla Cosmetics. 🙂

Do let me know how the party was for you and that did you do for fun. 🙂

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Catrice Cruise Couture Collection for Summer 2012 –...

April 3, 2012

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Nude 2019 Foundation

January 30, 2019

Kardashian Beauty Joystick Lip Lacquer in Nude Beach...

May 26, 2013

Huda Beauty Winter Solstice Highlighter Palette Review, Swatches,...

November 11, 2017

Guerlain #62 Rouge G de Guerlain Lipstick Review,...

May 30, 2018

Givenchy Superstellar Collection Fall 2016

June 30, 2016

Shiseido Perfect Rouge in RD 732 Blush –...

September 12, 2013

Bobbi Brown Claudia Kim Fall 2015 Collection

July 21, 2015

OPI New York City Ballet Collection for Spring...

March 6, 2012

Zoya Focus and Flair Fall 2015 Collection

August 7, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet