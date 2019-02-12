Palette Party 20% OFF at Cult Beauty

Hello pretties!

Cult Beauty is throwing a Palette Party and we are all invited to SHOP 20% OFF on a wide variety of products. I’m not talking only eyeshadow palettes, but highlighter and blush palettes, pigment palettes, face palettes and all the rest. Just approach the party and check out their offerings.

The 20% OFF discount will be applied at checkout so once you’ve selected your products you can see the discounted price. At the party you will see palettes from By Terry, Laura Mercier, Zoeva, BECCA, Viseart, Morphe, Lime Crime and more. It’s definitely worth to drop by.

UK & International Launch Date – NOW at Cult Beauty

I’ll leave you just a few examples down bellow but don’t forget that the 20% OFF discount will be applicable at check out. I’ve done the math for you and here are just a few of my favorites…but God is hard to choose. 🙂

As I said there are more guests invited so get ready to meet palettes from Morphe, Lime Crime, Zoeva, Iconic London, Stilla Cosmetics. 🙂

Do let me know how the party was for you and that did you do for fun. 🙂