Hello beauties!

I invite you to take a look at Clarins Spring 2018 Collection which just launched in the U.S. For sure that new Eyeshadow Palette in pink shades will be mine. I can’t deny I’m also curious about the new range of SOS Primers. Check everything out right after the cut!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks

UK Launch Date – February 2018 at Selfridges, Debenahms, Harrods

Europe Launch Date – February 2018

Clarins Spring 2018 Collection

Smoothing and long-lasting, eye impact! High-voltage colors that care for your eyelids. Clarins’ luminous mineral eyeshadow quads glide on dry for a soft, natural look. Apply wet for an intense effect. Satin, matte and iridescent finishes line, contour and define in harmonious shades – with results that are smooth, crease-free and long-lasting.

Lovely Rose

Moisturizes, plumps and illuminates lips, in a gloss of its own! Feels like a balm, shines like a gloss – plus the soothing, smoothing, lip-plumping benefits of Clarins natural botanical extracts. All that, in easy lipstick form, wear alone or over lipstick.

07 Hot Pink

08 Plum

A new range of Clarins primes comes out for Spring 2018. There are six oil-free color correctors with a lightweight, fresh texture.

White – Boosts radiance

Pink – Minimizes signs of fatigue

Beige – Blurs imperfections

Coral – Visibly minimizes dark spots

Green – Diminishes redness

Purple – Visibly brightens sallow skin

If are a lipstick junkie don’t forget about the upcoming Clarins Joli Rouge Velvet Matte Lipstick range launching in March 2018.

SHOP THIS POST