Clarins Spring 2018 Collection

December 13, 2017

Hello beauties!

I invite you to take a look at Clarins Spring 2018 Collection which just launched in the U.S. For sure that new Eyeshadow Palette in pink shades will be mine. I can’t deny I’m also curious about the new range of SOS Primers. Check everything out right after the cut!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks

UK Launch Date – February 2018 at Selfridges, Debenahms, Harrods

Europe Launch Date – February 2018

Four Colour Eyeshadow Palette – $43.00

Smoothing and long-lasting, eye impact! High-voltage colors that care for your eyelids. Clarins’ luminous mineral eyeshadow quads glide on dry for a soft, natural look. Apply wet for an intense effect. Satin, matte and iridescent finishes line, contour and define in harmonious shades – with results that are smooth, crease-free and long-lasting.

  • Lovely Rose

Instant Light Lip Balm Perfector – $26.00

Moisturizes, plumps and illuminates lips, in a gloss of its own! Feels like a balm, shines like a gloss – plus the soothing, smoothing, lip-plumping benefits of Clarins natural botanical extracts. All that, in easy lipstick form, wear alone or over lipstick.

  • 07 Hot Pink
  • 08 Plum

SOS Primer – New – €36.60

A new range of Clarins primes comes out for Spring 2018. There are six oil-free color correctors with a lightweight, fresh texture.

  • White – Boosts radiance
  • Pink – Minimizes signs of fatigue
  • Beige – Blurs imperfections
  • Coral – Visibly minimizes dark spots
  • Green – Diminishes redness
  • Purple – Visibly brightens sallow skin

If are a lipstick junkie don’t forget about the upcoming Clarins Joli Rouge Velvet Matte Lipstick range launching in March 2018.

genevieve December 13, 2017 - 4:14 am

I love Clarin’s makeup and skincare products, they are usually of really good quality. And although the quad’s shades are not those I would wear, they do look pretty.

Reply

