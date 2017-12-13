Hello beauties!
I invite you to take a look at Clarins Spring 2018 Collection which just launched in the U.S. For sure that new Eyeshadow Palette in pink shades will be mine. I can’t deny I’m also curious about the new range of SOS Primers. Check everything out right after the cut!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks
UK Launch Date – February 2018 at Selfridges, Debenahms, Harrods
Europe Launch Date – February 2018
Clarins Spring 2018 Collection
Four Colour Eyeshadow Palette – $43.00
Smoothing and long-lasting, eye impact! High-voltage colors that care for your eyelids. Clarins’ luminous mineral eyeshadow quads glide on dry for a soft, natural look. Apply wet for an intense effect. Satin, matte and iridescent finishes line, contour and define in harmonious shades – with results that are smooth, crease-free and long-lasting.
- Lovely Rose
Instant Light Lip Balm Perfector – $26.00
Moisturizes, plumps and illuminates lips, in a gloss of its own! Feels like a balm, shines like a gloss – plus the soothing, smoothing, lip-plumping benefits of Clarins natural botanical extracts. All that, in easy lipstick form, wear alone or over lipstick.
- 07 Hot Pink
- 08 Plum
SOS Primer – New – €36.60
A new range of Clarins primes comes out for Spring 2018. There are six oil-free color correctors with a lightweight, fresh texture.
- White – Boosts radiance
- Pink – Minimizes signs of fatigue
- Beige – Blurs imperfections
- Coral – Visibly minimizes dark spots
- Green – Diminishes redness
- Purple – Visibly brightens sallow skin
If are a lipstick junkie don’t forget about the upcoming Clarins Joli Rouge Velvet Matte Lipstick range launching in March 2018.
1 comment
I love Clarin’s makeup and skincare products, they are usually of really good quality. And although the quad’s shades are not those I would wear, they do look pretty.