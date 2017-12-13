Home Beauty Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick Line Holiday 2017
Beauty

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick Line Holiday 2017

December 13, 2017

Hello pretties!

The alarm sounded 4 hours ago when Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick line was made official. We knew about this upcoming launch of a while now as Riri was leaving obvious clues on Instagram. I put together a few of the shades last week and you can check how they look on Rihana’s lips. I think it’s awesome to see how pigmented they look on her lips. These are looking pretty hot but I’m buying them online and not stepping into the store on the second day of Christmas. Just out of curiosity, are you in the mood for shopping right after X-mas?

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 26 December 2017 at Sephora

UK Launch Date – 26 December 2017 at Harvey Nichols

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick Line Holiday 2017

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick – New

Is not hard to guess that the new Mattemoiselle lipsticks are purely matte. The name gives up the finish straight away. On the other hand the packaging is pretty similar with Starlit Hyper-Glitz lipsticks.

  • Chocolate Brown – warm hot chocolate
  • Deep Purple – dark plum/ oxblood
  • Blood Red – dark blood red
  • Pitch Brown – dark chocolate
  • Mauve Brown – mauve
  • Dusty Pink – dark rose
  • Berry Red – deep, warm red
  • Brown Nude – nude brown with mauve undertones
  • Navy Blue – mix of blue, black and purple
  • Berry Pink – berry magenta
  • Periwinkle Purple – periwinkle
  • Coppery Orange – deep brown orange
  • Forest Green – deep hunter green
  • In-Your-Face Purple – lilac


0 comment
2
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Senna Emerald Glow Eye Color – Review, Photos...

August 23, 2013

MAC Cook MAC Makeup Collection for Spring 2012...

February 10, 2012

NARS Fall 2013 Gifting Collection – Info &...

July 3, 2013

Bobbi Brown Spring 2013 Retouching Powders – Sneak...

December 7, 2012

Isadora Perfect Blush for Fall 2016

September 24, 2016

Jill Stuart Summer 2013 Bon Mariage Collection –...

May 11, 2013

Guerlain Orange Hibiscus Lip Liner Review, Swatches, Photos

August 24, 2015

Kinetics Magnolia Nail Polish Review, Swatches, Before &...

August 25, 2015

Chanel New Concealers and Powder Blush

September 30, 2017

Zoya Holiday 2012 Ornate Collection & 18K Real...

September 24, 2012

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet