Hello pretties!
The alarm sounded 4 hours ago when Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick line was made official. We knew about this upcoming launch of a while now as Riri was leaving obvious clues on Instagram. I put together a few of the shades last week and you can check how they look on Rihana’s lips. I think it’s awesome to see how pigmented they look on her lips. These are looking pretty hot but I’m buying them online and not stepping into the store on the second day of Christmas. Just out of curiosity, are you in the mood for shopping right after X-mas?
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 26 December 2017 at Sephora
UK Launch Date – 26 December 2017 at Harvey Nichols
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick Line Holiday 2017
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Lipstick – New
Is not hard to guess that the new Mattemoiselle lipsticks are purely matte. The name gives up the finish straight away. On the other hand the packaging is pretty similar with Starlit Hyper-Glitz lipsticks.
- Chocolate Brown – warm hot chocolate
- Deep Purple – dark plum/ oxblood
- Blood Red – dark blood red
- Pitch Brown – dark chocolate
- Mauve Brown – mauve
- Dusty Pink – dark rose
- Berry Red – deep, warm red
- Brown Nude – nude brown with mauve undertones
- Navy Blue – mix of blue, black and purple
- Berry Pink – berry magenta
- Periwinkle Purple – periwinkle
- Coppery Orange – deep brown orange
- Forest Green – deep hunter green
- In-Your-Face Purple – lilac