Clarins Joli Rouge Lacquer Spring 2019

January 22, 2019

Hello pretties!

The new Clarins Joli Rouge Lacquer just joined the familiar range of Joli Rouge lipsticks. For Spring 2019, Clarins came out with a new, fresh and glossy lipstick range in 8 shades.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Clarinsusa.com

Clarins Joli Rouge Lacquer Spring 2019

Clarins Joli Rouge Lacquer Lipstick – New – $30.00

The new color slick for lips provide an intense shine. I think these look so juicy and are perfect fresh colors for Spring. The formula is shiny like vinyl so if you are lip gloss fanatic like me, these could be something different for a change.

It’s so easy to match your mood with a different lipstick texture. The same Joli Rouge Lacquer shades are also available in Joli Rouge, Joli Brilliant and Joli Rouge Velvet textures.

Shades:

  • 705 Soft Berry
  • 732 Grenadine
  • 742 Joli Rouge
  • 744 Plum
  • 757 Nude Brick
  • 760 Pink Cranberry
  • 761 Spicy Chili
  • 762 Pop Pink

Grenadine 732

Joli Rouge 742

Nude Brick 757

Pink Cranberry 760

Plum 744

Pop Pink 762

Soft Berry 705

Spicy Chili 761

