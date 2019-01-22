Home Beauty MAC Hyper Real Glow 2019 Palettes
Beauty

MAC Hyper Real Glow 2019 Palettes

January 22, 2019

Hello beauties!

Are you ready for a new series of MAC Hyper Real Glow Palettes? Well, in just a few weeks we are getting two more variations of new MAC Hyper Real Glow highlighter palettes. MAC Cosmetics came up last year with the first two Hyper Real Glow palettes which really had a great formula. In a season where highlighters were launching almost everyday, it was quite hard to keep up. I do remember trying Hyper Real Glow highlighters at MAC counter and really enjoying the formula and pigmentation.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – beginning February 2019 at MAC, Nordstrom, Macy’s, ULTA

UK Launch Date – February 2019 at Selfridges, Harrods, Debenhams

 

MAC Hyper Real Glow 2019 Palettes

Fall fast and hard for the highlighting palette perfection of ‘Hyper Real Glow’. This palette packs three hues of highlight for supercharged, ecstatic-in-love-level radiance. Bring on a rush of warmth in this trio of burning gold shades. With an irresistibly creamy powder formula, shades blend effortlessly to leave an ultra-reflective, yet flawlessly smooth sheen. Get lost in the hyper real.

MAC Get Lit Hyper Glow Palette – New & Permanent – $39.50 / £35.00 / €52.00

  • Like A Dream – light lavender pearl
  • Get Lit – light pastel pink
  • Gleam Sheen – pale champagne pearl

MAC Shimmy Peach Hyper Glow Palette – New & Permanent – $39.50 / £35.00 / €52.00

  • Glow, Baby, Glow – coppery gold pearl
  • Shimmy Peach – peach pearl
  • Paradise – copper pearl 

Are you lovelies excited about this launch or are you pulling the breaks on your highlighters collection? 🙂

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Fiery Burgundy Pink Makeup

July 14, 2015

Shiseido Makeup Collection for Spring 2010

December 17, 2009

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2012 Caviar & Oyster Collection...

October 23, 2012

MAC Eyes On MAC 2015 Spring Collection

February 27, 2015

Catrice It Pieces Fall Winter 2016 Collection

June 7, 2016

Pat McGrath New Palettes and Liquid Eyeliner for...

February 15, 2018

Makeup Geek Plush Lip Mattes & Cremes Iconic...

December 24, 2016

Orly Baked Collection for Summer 2014

March 8, 2014

Dior Gris City Nail Polish Collection for Winter...

November 16, 2010

Fenty Beauty Uncensored Stunna Lip Paint Review, Photos,...

December 3, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet