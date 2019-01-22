Home Beauty Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Velours 2019 Fragrance
Beauty

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Velours 2019 Fragrance

January 22, 2019

Hello beauties!

I’m back with more details about the new Spring 2019 release of Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Velours fragrance. The new fragrance for women comes in 30, 50 and 100 ml Eau de Parfum. Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Ma Robe Velours has a chic and glamorous scent. Wait, did someone said chic? 🙂 The translation for Ma Robe Velours will be my velvet dress.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue

UK Launch Date – Soon at Selfridges, Harrods

 

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Velours 2019 Fragrance

Absolutely essential and utterly irresistible, La Petite Robe Noire Velours is a chic and glamorous fragrance created by Guerlain.

This new interpretation of the classic La Petite Robe Noire fragrance reveals a contemporary and sophisticated facet of femininity. The top notes of black cherry are elevated by luminous and fresh accents of bergamot and mandarin orange.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Velours – $131.00 for 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz

  • Top Notes: Mandarin, Black Cherry, Bergamot
  • Heart Notes: Black Rose, Almond, Violet
  • Base Notes: Tonka Bean, Black Tea, Woody Patchouli

Ma Robe Velours will also be available as a miniature in a 5 ml cute little bottle that you can take with you on the go. I have a miniature bottle of Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Ma Robe sous le Vent and I did took with me in my last vacation and also often wear it in my purse. 🙂 I personally adore to have minis of my favorite fragrances if I can as they are so practical and easy to carry them around with you. 🙂

The new perfume was created by perfumers Thierry Wasser and Delphine Jelk.

 

