Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Mascara & Velvet Primer for Spring 2019

February 19, 2019

Hello beauties!

 Marc Jacobs Beauty offers a new iconic duo for Spring 2019. Velvet Noir Mascara & Velvet Primer are paired together to create the perfect dramatic eye look.

WHERE TO BUY:

U.S. / UK – Now at Marc Jacobs, Neiman Marcus, SEPHORA, Bergdorf Goodman, Harvey Nichols, Net a Porter

 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Mascara & Velvet Primer

Velvet Duo Velvet Noir Mascara & Velvet Primer – $52.00

Get lashes so extra, they’re epic. Pair Bestselling Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara with new Velvet Primer for longer, fuller, more dramatic lashes.
 
Includes:
  • Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara
  • Velvet Primer Epic Lash Primer

Velvet Primer Epic Lash Primer – New – $26.00 / £22.00 / €27.50

An ultra-plush lash primer with a conditioning base that maximizes the benefits of your favorite mascara for lashes that look longer, fuller and more dramatic.

Take your mascara to the next level with Velvet Primer. The creamy, conditioning formula coats your lashes to maximize the benefits of your favorite mascara. Lashes look longer, fuller and more dramatic. The soft-beige color helps you cover every lash, making it easy to apply evenly from root-to tip.

Unlike a traditional white-colored lash primer, the unique shade helps intensify your mascara and won’t gray it out. This ultra-plush primer gives you the full treatment for lashes that feel luxuriously soft and healthy, not brittle or dry. It also helps prevent your mascara from flaking. For the most irresistible, over-the-top, false-lash look, this is your go-to step before mascara.

Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara – $26.00

The lash-maximizing, curvy brush in this volumizing mascara places the most volume at the hard-to-reach center lash line, and the defining tip styles lashes for major drama. The ultra-concentrated black pigment delivers the greatest visual impact, and the flash volume complextm creates instant, smudge-free length and volume in three strokes or less.

Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara gives you the thickest lashes in a blink. This majorly volumizing mascara delivers instant volume for your most epic lashes yet.

Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara (Travel Size) – $14.00

A travel-size, ultra-volumizing mascara that delivers instant dimension for epic lashes.

Enjoy more photos…

