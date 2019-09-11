Hello sweeties!

Get ready to grab Charlotte Tilbury Starry Eyes to Hypnotise Eyeshadow Holiday 2019 Palette that’s launching on 12 September at 4 AM. Check out the full story and decide quick if you want to purchase this limited edition palette as it will be available only for 24 hours.

Charlotte’s New! Starry Eyes to Hypnotise Instant Eye Palette is an eye-colour enhancing palette with four magical, hypnotic eye glow looks in 12 hypnotic new shades, so you can glow from day to night!

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 12 September 2019 pre-launch at Charlotte Tilbury only for 24 hours

Charlotte Tilbury Starry Eyes to Hypnotise Eyeshadow Holiday 2019 Palette

The NEW palette includes four instantly mesmerising and easy-to-build eye glow looks – Happy Glow, Love Glow, Dream Glow and Seduce Glow – all in one show-stopping palette! Each prime, enhance and smoke shade has an incredible colour pay-off, molten textures, and a hypnotising glow that plays with the light beautifully!

Made with Real Diamond Powder, each shade releases a divine, gleaming, jewel-like light and clarity, creating a luminous lit-from-within, hypnotic glow. With this light-to-dark, day-to-night palette, Charlotte puts the lights in your eyes…creating sparkling, eye-widening radiance that glimmers as you dance!! Perfect for all the stars in your life, this is the gift that everyone wants!