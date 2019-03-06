Hello beauties!

Set the tone with the new Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Creme Lipstick and choose from their 30 shades shades. You can pair up your lipstick color with any of the 20 new shades of Laura Mercier Long Wear Lip Liner ($26.00).

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Rouge Essentiel fuses high-impact color with weightless decadence for the ultimate sensation. From the sleek, high-gloss metallic case, a custom-curved cullet emerges sculpted to envelop lips and deliver intense color in one silky swipe.

Infused with Mediterranean sea algae extract, this lipstick moisturizes and smoothes skin’s appearance to create a perfected canvas for optimum color laydown. Micronized coated pigments provide strong color intensity for uniform color release. The silky crème formula lasts for up to six hours without bleeding, feathering, drying, fading or settling into lines.

Shades:

A la Rose

Beige Intime

Blush Pink

Brun Naturel

Brun Pale

Chocolate Divin

Coral Clair

Coral Nu

Coral Vif

Fuchsia Intense

Le Orange

Mauve Merveilleux

Nu Prefere

Nude Naturel

Nude Nouveau

Plum Fatale

Plum Noire

Plum Sublime

Rose Claire

Rose Decadent

Rose Mauve

Rose Rouge

Rose Ultimate

Rose Vif

Rouge Eclatant

Rouge Electrique

Rouge Muse

Rouge Profond

Rouge Ultime

Violette