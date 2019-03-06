Hello beauties!
Set the tone with the new Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Creme Lipstick and choose from their 30 shades shades. You can pair up your lipstick color with any of the 20 new shades of Laura Mercier Long Wear Lip Liner ($26.00).
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom
Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel Silky Crème Lipstick – $32.00 (Nordstrom Exclusive)
Rouge Essentiel fuses high-impact color with weightless decadence for the ultimate sensation. From the sleek, high-gloss metallic case, a custom-curved cullet emerges sculpted to envelop lips and deliver intense color in one silky swipe.
Infused with Mediterranean sea algae extract, this lipstick moisturizes and smoothes skin’s appearance to create a perfected canvas for optimum color laydown. Micronized coated pigments provide strong color intensity for uniform color release. The silky crème formula lasts for up to six hours without bleeding, feathering, drying, fading or settling into lines.
Shades:
- A la Rose
- Beige Intime
- Blush Pink
- Brun Naturel
- Brun Pale
- Chocolate Divin
- Coral Clair
- Coral Nu
- Coral Vif
- Fuchsia Intense
- Le Orange
- Mauve Merveilleux
- Nu Prefere
- Nude Naturel
- Nude Nouveau
- Plum Fatale
- Plum Noire
- Plum Sublime
- Rose Claire
- Rose Decadent
- Rose Mauve
- Rose Rouge
- Rose Ultimate
- Rose Vif
- Rouge Eclatant
- Rouge Electrique
- Rouge Muse
- Rouge Profond
- Rouge Ultime
- Violette
Those lipsticks look lovely, but they are really pricey here in Aus. – like over $60