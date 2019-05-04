Hello lovelies!

As Summer approaches we get to discover a new range of shades for Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks. They will be available exclusively online at PatMcGrath beginning of June.

U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 6 June 2019 exclusively at Pat McGrath

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks

Electrify your lips in 9 *NEW* full-coverage, couture-crème #BlitzTrance Lipsticks infused with provocative pigments and ultra-reflective pearl.

Mother’s new BlitzTrance Lipstick shades with a satin shimmer finish delivers a haute yet hi-fi glow suspended in the tantalizing texture of an emollient-infused formula ranging from notoriously nude pinky beiges, peaches and warm neutrals to timeless-classic red and berry.

#TurnYourLipsOn 6.6.19 with *NEW* shades of the world’s most sparkling #BlitzTrance Lipstick, EXCLUSIVELY on PATMcGRATH.COM.

Lady Stardust Rose mauve with champagne pearl

Rose mauve with champagne pearl Naked Kiss Peach nude with golden pearl

Peach nude with golden pearl Skin Flixx Soft warm rose with golden pearl

Soft warm rose with golden pearl Emmanuelle Coral rose with golden pearl

Coral rose with golden pearl Blood Rush Classic red with copper pearl

Classic red with copper pearl Love Train Deep mauve rose with golden copper pearl

Deep mauve rose with golden copper pearl Skinsane Cool mauve with golden pearl

Cool mauve with golden pearl Full Fantasy Bronzed peach nude with golden pearl

Bronzed peach nude with golden pearl Flesh 3 Bronzed rose neutral with golden pearl

Enjoy the swatches of Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks…