Hello lovelies!
As Summer approaches we get to discover a new range of shades for Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks. They will be available exclusively online at PatMcGrath beginning of June.
U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 6 June 2019 exclusively at Pat McGrath
Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks
BlitzTrance Lipstick – New Shades – $38.00
Electrify your lips in 9 *NEW* full-coverage, couture-crème #BlitzTrance Lipsticks infused with provocative pigments and ultra-reflective pearl.
Mother’s new BlitzTrance Lipstick shades with a satin shimmer finish delivers a haute yet hi-fi glow suspended in the tantalizing texture of an emollient-infused formula ranging from notoriously nude pinky beiges, peaches and warm neutrals to timeless-classic red and berry.
#TurnYourLipsOn 6.6.19 with *NEW* shades of the world’s most sparkling #BlitzTrance Lipstick, EXCLUSIVELY on PATMcGRATH.COM.
- Lady Stardust Rose mauve with champagne pearl
- Naked Kiss Peach nude with golden pearl
- Skin Flixx Soft warm rose with golden pearl
- Emmanuelle Coral rose with golden pearl
- Blood Rush Classic red with copper pearl
- Love Train Deep mauve rose with golden copper pearl
- Skinsane Cool mauve with golden pearl
- Full Fantasy Bronzed peach nude with golden pearl
- Flesh 3 Bronzed rose neutral with golden pearl
Enjoy the swatches of Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks…