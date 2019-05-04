Home Beauty Pat NEW McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks for Summer 2019
Pat NEW McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks for Summer 2019

May 4, 2019

Hello lovelies!

As Summer approaches we get to discover a new range of shades for Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks. They will be available exclusively online at PatMcGrath beginning of June.

 

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Dates – 6 June 2019 exclusively at Pat McGrath

 

Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks

BlitzTrance Lipstick – New Shades – $38.00

Electrify your lips in 9 *NEW* full-coverage, couture-crème #BlitzTrance Lipsticks infused with provocative pigments and ultra-reflective pearl.

Mother’s new BlitzTrance Lipstick shades with a satin shimmer finish delivers a haute yet hi-fi glow suspended in the tantalizing texture of an emollient-infused formula ranging from notoriously nude pinky beiges, peaches and warm neutrals to timeless-classic red and berry.

#TurnYourLipsOn 6.6.19 with *NEW* shades of the world’s most sparkling #BlitzTrance Lipstick, EXCLUSIVELY on PATMcGRATH.COM.

  • Lady Stardust Rose mauve with champagne pearl
  • Naked Kiss Peach nude with golden pearl
  • Skin Flixx Soft warm rose with golden pearl
  • Emmanuelle Coral rose with golden pearl
  • Blood Rush Classic red with copper pearl
  • Love Train Deep mauve rose with golden copper pearl
  • Skinsane Cool mauve with golden pearl
  • Full Fantasy Bronzed peach nude with golden pearl
  • Flesh 3 Bronzed rose neutral with golden pearl

Enjoy the swatches of Pat McGrath BlitzTrance Lipsticks…

