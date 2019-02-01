Home Beauty MAC Lightful C Spring 2019 Collection
Beauty

MAC Lightful C Spring 2019 Collection

February 1, 2019

Hello sweeties!

MAC Lightful C Spring 2019 Collection is welcoming two new products. The collection just launched in Asia and features a new foundation and concealer. Since the collection is meant for light skin tones we won’t see a wide variety of shades for these products. I have a couple of swatches waiting for your after the jump.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 1 February 2019 at MAC Japan

 

MAC Lightful C Spring 2019 Collection

MAC Naturally Flawless Foundation SPF 35

Is the first liquid foundation of the Lightful series with a fresh texture and lightweight feel. It gives your skin a brighter and luminous effect, while covers small skin imperfections, dullness and dark circles. It gives that natural sparkle and transparency effect of a youthful skin.

Shades: N12, N18, NC15, NC20, NC25, NC30, NC35, NC37, NC40, NC42

MAC Lightful C Spot Concealer SPF 30 – New

In addition to the new Lightful C range we are getting a new concealer that covers spots and skin problems. It has a cream type formula that adheres and glides easily across the skin. The finish is matte while the formula promises not to budge or move around across your skin.

It offers only a small range of five colors. So here we have quite a small range of colors, more destined for fair and light skin tones.

Enjoy more photos…

