Here they are the two new NARS Summer 2019 Face Palettes for day and night that I’ve teased a few months ago on my Patreon Page. These two beauties can be used for eyes and face and will add warmth and radiance to your skin.

Each palette hosts four eyeshadows, a bronzer and a highlighter, making them easily the ideal travel summer palette to take it with you on your future holidays. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, NARS Cosmetics

NARS Summer 2019 Face Palettes Swatches

Turn on the lights. Turn on the night. Summer gets a smoldering glow with covetable, limited-edition highlighting face palettes, adding instant warmth and radiance to eyes and cheeks. Featuring four eyeshadows in cult-classic matte and shimmering finishes, and complementary bronzer and highlighter to heighten and brighten. EYESHADOWS: Pacific (Iridescent pink beige)

Paradis(Iridescent soft violet)

Maeva (Shimmering cranberry)

Black Sand (Shimmering deep purple) HIGHLIGHTER: Tautira (Shimmering rose gold) BRONZER: Manini (Matte mid-tone bronze) Enjoy swatches of NARS Hot Nights Face Palette…

EYESHADOWS:

Rainwater (Warm shimmering beige)

Hibiscus (Yellow bronze pearl)

Papeete (Matte terracotta brown)

Hei (Deep shimmering brown)

HIGHLIGHTER:

Paper Flower (Warm champagne pearl)

BRONZER:

Destination Unknown (Matte neutral bronze)