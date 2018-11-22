Home Beauty Chanel Légèreté et Expérience Palette for Black Friday 2018
Beauty

Chanel Légèreté et Expérience Palette for Black Friday 2018

November 22, 2018

Hello beauties!

Chanel Légèreté et Expérience Palette comes as a limited edition in time for Black Friday 2018. It’s another classic, neutral palette with warm undertones that complements all eye colors. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Chanel

Chanel Légèreté et Expérience Palette for Black Friday 2018

Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition – $61.00

Ideal for creating holiday eye looks, this Exclusive Creation eyeshadow palette features four light-textured, buildable shades to highlight, define and intensify — all in a limited-edition compact design.

This eyeshadow compact includes four shades created with pure, long-lasting pigments to ensure intense colour. The soft, smooth texture allows for seamless blending. Eyeshadow palette includes two applicators for easy application.

  • Légèreté et Expérience – warm neutrals

