Chanel Légèreté et Expérience Palette comes as a limited edition in time for Black Friday 2018. It’s another classic, neutral palette with warm undertones that complements all eye colors. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Chanel

Chanel Légèreté et Expérience Palette for Black Friday 2018

Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition – $61.00

Ideal for creating holiday eye looks, this Exclusive Creation eyeshadow palette features four light-textured, buildable shades to highlight, define and intensify — all in a limited-edition compact design.

This eyeshadow compact includes four shades created with pure, long-lasting pigments to ensure intense colour. The soft, smooth texture allows for seamless blending. Eyeshadow palette includes two applicators for easy application.

Légèreté et Expérience – warm neutrals